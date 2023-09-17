• Pick broccoli regularly to encourage production of additional side shoots.

• Pinch off any young tomatoes that are too small to ripen. This will channel energy into ripening remaining mature, full-sized fruits.

• Sow spinach now for a late crop that can be overwintered under mulch for spring harvest.

• Lift gladiolus when their leaves yellow. Cure in an airy place until the tops dry thoroughly before harvesting and storing the corms.

• Look for paw paws ripening in the woods now.

• It’s not unusual to see puffballs and other mushrooms in lawns at this time of year, especially after a rainstorm.