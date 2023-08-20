• Cultivate strawberries to control weeds. Fertilize lightly now if you haven’t already done so.

• Plant or transplant evergreens anytime now to ensure ample time for root growth before winter arrives. Columnar forms of arborvitae and Chinese juniper make effective choices for screening.

• Pinch the growing tips of gourds and pumpkins once adequate fruit set has occurred to redirect energy from the vines into fruit ripening.

• Place a clay flower pot under ripening melons to reduce the chance of rot. Wide, shallow bulb pots work best.

• Pick up and dispose of any fallen diseased peach, plum and grape “mummies” and those that remain on the trees or vines. Sanitation now is the first step in controlling next year’s disease outbreak.