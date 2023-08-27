• Begin fall fertilization of cool-season lawns now. Three light feedings made on a “holiday” schedule — approximately Labor Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving — work better than one single heavy application.

• Begin fall seeding and sodding of cool-season grasses. Early September through mid-October is the ideal window of opportunity for these tasks.

• Continue monitoring plants for spider mite activity during hot weather. Forceful sprays of water can effectively reduce their numbers below a damaging threshold.

• Stop deadheading coneflower seedheads now to allow goldfinches and other seed-eating birds to enjoy the harvest.

• Divide and transplant top-setting (Egyptian) onions now.