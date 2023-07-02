• Spray infection-prone garden phlox and bee balm to prevent powdery mildew.
• Pinch mums for the last time by July 15. Continue fertilizing every two weeks until Sept. 1.
• Harvest onions and garlic when their tops turn brown.
• Keep cucumbers well-watered. Droughty conditions make for bitter cukes.
• Harvest herbs in late morning after the dew dries on the leaves. Flavors are most concentrated just before plants bloom.
• Prune and destroy old fruiting canes of raspberries after harvest is complete.