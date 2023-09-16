Everything about Beth Styles is colorful, from the purple streaks in her shoulder-length black hair to the vibrant patterns of the vintage clothing and jewelry she wears regularly. It makes sense that she would infuse that same colorful vibe into the freshly remodeled midcentury modern ranch home she shares with husband, Collin, and their 5-year-old daughter, June.

As the former owner of Parsimonia Vintage, a local vintage clothing boutique she operated on South Grand Boulevard until early 2022, Beth Styles has always had a love for things from the past that stems from her grandmothers and aunts taking her to estate sales as a girl.

"From a really young age I was drawn to stuff from the 1950s and 1960s. I liked the colors, I liked the design and that just followed me," Beth says. "It goes beyond just the aesthetics — I love the stories and the history that comes with these homes."

After living for six years in a Victorian in the Tower Grove East neighborhood near her shop, she and Collin began house hunting in the inner-ring suburbs, focusing on Webster Groves, where Beth grew up, and Kirkwood.

After selling their house quickly, the couple moved into a rental home in Crestwood while they took the time to look for the perfect house. "During that time I was very proactive, driving around Webster and Kirkwood and writing down addresses of midcentury homes," Beth remembers.

It was then that she discovered the historic Barrett Brae subdivision that straddles Kirkwood and unincorporated St. Louis County. The Styleses put offers on three other homes and continued looking for about six months before their 1956-built home came on the market.

Though the dated yellow exterior wasn't tremendously eye-catching from the outside, Beth was drawn to the interior photos that showed a huge bank of windows overlooking the back yard and knew it had potential. "I'm really good at seeing past aesthetics to what we could do," she says.

They purchased the house in early 2021 and began a two-year gut remodel focused on adding details that hearkened back to the home's midcentury roots, but with a modern take.

The exterior got a facelift with fresh paint from Sherwin-Williams' midcentury modern collection in a rich turquoise color called Burma Jade. A slab patio on the side of the house was surrounded by a vinyl fence that was visible from the street. The Styleses removed the fence and replaced it with a new breezeblock privacy wall that looked more period appropriate.

Beth elected to paint the interior walls a clean white and bring in a rainbow of vintage-inspired hues in the furnishings, accessories, artwork and textiles. A colorful abstract painting commissioned by local artist Carrie Gillen was the basis around which she decorated the living room. Gillen's unique process involves twisting the fabric of the canvas before painting it for a striking texture.

The painting pops against a wall of custom dark-stained white oak paneling made by carpenter Josh Brunkhorst of Pernikoff Construction Co., the Styleses' contractor. Brunkhorst also created a custom bookcase/room divider in the entry based on a design the Styleses came up with. New floors of terrazzo-look porcelain tile add to the vibe.

In the home's two bathrooms, the couple installed actual vintage-colored porcelain sinks and toilets in pink and mint green — taking them back to their 1950s origins — and complementing them with colorful Fireclay ceramic tile on the walls.

The kitchen is more subdued with white Fireclay tile and dark brown custom cabinets by Bridgewood Cabinetry. Open shelving against the back wall allows for the display of Beth's collection of green Jadeite dishes.

Furnishings throughout the house range from midcentury modern classics like a vintage Adrian Pearsall glass and walnut coffee table to new takes on midcentury style from retailers such as Ikea, West Elm and Article.

"I have a good mix of vintage and new pieces, but I remember the different estate sales and love that all of it has a story that came with it," Beth says.

The Styleses had an opportunity to show off their completed renovation to an appreciative audience when they participated in the ModernSTL Barrett Brae Home Tour just a week after moving in last May. Being on the tour gave the couple a chance to meet many of their new neighbors, and Beth was especially delighted when the sons of the home's original owners who grew up in the house attended and got to see the changes.

Since purchasing the house, Beth has shared her renovation journey on Instagram via the handle @dear_saint_giles, showing the step-by-step transformation.

"I like the idea of being a steward of this house for the time you have it, and then it will hopefully move on to someone else," she says.

Beth and Collin Styles

Ages • Beth is 39, and Collin is 41.

Occupations • Collin is a director of operations at TSV Sound and Vision, and Beth is a stay-at-home mom and former owner of Parsimonia Vintage boutique.

Home • The historic Barrett Brae subdivision in Kirkwood

Family • They have a 5-year-old daughter, June.

At Home: Beth and Collin Styles of Barrett Brae