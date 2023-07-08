Jean and Doug Webb are loving retired life. They adore the city of St. Louis, their Tower Grove East neighborhood and their updated 1907 house just a half block off the vibrant South Grand, and a few blocks from Tower Grove Park.

“Doug grew up in New York, and I am from Spokane, but we love the diversity of our St. Louis neighborhood, and the fact we can walk to shop for groceries, entertainment at the Stray Dog Theatre and a variety of restaurants,” Jean says. “After living in Soulard and Lafayette Square and then moving to a large home in the county, I really felt a need to move back to the city. This is where I belong. This is the type of a tightly knit community I enjoy.”

The move almost never happened. The couple lost five homes in bidding wars in 2021 before they were successful in purchasing their three-bedroom, three-bath residence in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Once a two-story duplex, the house had been totally renovated in 2013. The wall separating the stairs leading to what had been the separate upstairs unit had been removed, as had all the walls in the first-floor apartment. The result was a completely open floor plan on the first floor, further enhanced by exposed old red brick once hidden behind plaster walls.

What was once a private stairway to the second floor is now part of the open main living area, which is anchored by a new kitchen with all new cabinets, marble countertops and an island.

“We did not even have to change the wall color,” Doug says.

While the interior layout remained basically untouched, a plethora of creative touches has transformed the home into one showcasing the creative talents and personalities of the couple.

Jean's love of St. Louis architecture and the history of the city are evident in framed vintage architectural prints of Eads Bridge from an original Compton & Dry book from 1876, and an antique neon Golden Goose shoe sign she says represent the period when four out of five shoes in the United States were made in St. Louis.

A treasured heirloom is Jean’s family piano which she plays frequently, and which has been recently refinished and tuned. “We had it toned down, because it sounded like it belonged in a bawdy house saloon,” she says. “The keys were replaced because my boys had bit off the tips when they were little. Now we love to sit around it and sing with the grandkids while I play.”

Jean was the first employee of the late Bob Cassilly, the creator of the City Museum, and he gifted many original concrete sculptures and pedestals in the home to Jean. Her favorite is a large concrete lion, which rests alongside the walk to the front door. Next to the statue is a box of chalk Jean placed there so kids in the neighborhood can decorate the sculpture.

A noticeable embellishment the couple made to the outside of the home was to change it to a mini-Missouri Botanical Garden, where they are members. The front lawn was terraced to best showcase multiple levels of flowering plants, while the back yard is now ringed with beds of flowers and plants, some of which climb the fences on either side of the yard.

An unusual feature of the residence is that it has three porches, each of which the couple use. Off the kitchen an elevated porch leads down to a brick patio they installed themselves. Once they broke up the concrete that had been there previously, they hauled in the sand and gravel for the base for the patio before adding red brick pavers.

The second-floor front porch is reached through a small office and what Doug refers to as a “Jefferson Window.” The lower pane is approximately six feet in height, and when raised it functions as a door to the porch overlooking their front yard flower garden. “The restaurants on South Grand are just a block away, and at night we enjoy sitting up there and watching people who are coming to eat at the restaurants on South Grand parallel park,” Jean says laughing. “Sometimes we applaud and yell ‘nice job.’”

A third porch off the second story primary bedroom looks down over the backyard patio and flower garden. When the two Adirondack chairs Doug made are not in use, hammocks are fastened to hooks on the walls.

A hobby the couple enjoy is dining out at different restaurants. “Our plan is to eat in every one of the top 100 restaurants in the metro area as listed by Ian Froeb in the Post-Dispatch,” Jean says. “So far we have been to 70.”

Doug adds that “only the expensive ones remain.”

Jean and Doug Webb

Ages • Doug is 72, and Jean is 66.

Home • Tower Grove East

Occupations • For the past seven years Jean has been on the board of the Landmarks Association of St. Louis, of which she is now vice president. But she has held myriad other jobs. For several years she made a living as a weaver, traveling to high-end craft fairs throughout the United States, and enjoyed having Oprah Winfrey, Martina Navratilova and Neiman Marcus as clients. She has done public relations work for several nonprofit organizations in the St. Louis area, including Bellefontaine Cemetery and Goodwill. Doug relocated to St. Louis in 2002 to work in the headquarters of Citibank’s mortgage division in O’Fallon, Missouri. Previously he was an antitrust lawyer in New York and general council with the New York state division of Citibank. He retired from Citibank in 2021.

Family • They have been married for two years. Jean has two daughters, a son and two granddaughters, all in St. Louis. Doug has a daughter in Philadelphia and a son in Pittsburgh.

Photos: At Home with Jean and Doug Webb in Tower Grove East