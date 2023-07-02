Q • The leaves of my garlic and onions are starting to turn yellow. How do I know when to harvest them, and what should I do with them after harvest?

A • Garlic should be harvested when roughly 40% of the foliage has turned yellow, and onions can be harvested when about half the foliage yellows or dries out and starts to fall over. Harvesting too early may result in bulbs that are small, but onions and garlic that have been left in the ground too long can start to rot and don’t store well, so it’s better to harvest slightly early rather than too late.