What a sight to behold!

Having been to over 500 car shows and cruises in my lifetime, the 2023 D.A.R.E. show at Edwardsville High School marked the first time I had ever set eyes on a 1957 DeSoto Adventurer —hardtop or convertible.

Only 1,650 hardtops and 300 convertibles were produced for that model year and any 1957 DeSoto is one of my all-time favorites as far as styling goes. The fins are the greatest — better than even a 1959 Cadillac!

If I could choose to have any vintage American car, the answer would be a hard choice. I’d have to make a list of my top 10 favorites and the 1957 DeSoto Adventurer would definitely have a spot near the top of the list.

Larry Wobbe, now a professional photographer by trade, had an interesting story to tell me when discussing his car. In 1951, his family purchased a bowling alley in Breese, Ill. Some years later, his grandfather sold the bowling alley and used the money to open a DeSoto dealership in the same town. It was seven years later that young Larry’s passion for the DeSoto automobile began to grow. And although he also owns a 2005 Chrysler 300C and a 2017 Corvette convertible, his love for DeSotos has never faded.

In May, Larry discovered his dream car, the 1957 DeSoto Adventurer. It was to appear on the auction block of the May 2023 Mecum Auction in Indianapolis. He couldn’t have wished for a better model. The Adventurer was top-of-the-line and had all of the optional items on the list of lesser models, but standard equipment on the Adventurer. Needless to say, Larry was thrilled and excited! He posed the question to his wife Cheryl and she said, “If you want it, buy it.”

And the rest is history.

I’m not at liberty to discuss the price Larry paid for this beauty, but I will say he could have bought a pretty decent home for the same amount.

I sure wish I could get my wife to meet Cheryl and spend a little time with her!

FIN MAN FACTOID: The 1957 DeSoto Adventurer was the first American car with an engine producing one horsepower per cubic inch displacement as standard equipment. The 1956 Chrysler 300-B and the 1957 Chevrolet were also available with a V-8 producing one horsepower per cubic inch, but both were optional.

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. Match the names of these 1957 hit songs: Bye Bye Love; Blueberry Hill; All Shook Up; Honeycomb; Great Balls of Fire and Chances Are, with these artists: Jimmie Rodgers; The Everly Brothers; Jerry Lee Lewis; Johnny Mathis; Fats Domino; Elvis Presley.

2. Besides the Adventurer, what other three model series were in the DeSoto lineup for 1957? Hint: It was all about ‘fire’.

3. In 1957, what television series, staring a well-known and very popular singer, was canceled because its producers could not find a national sponsor?

Tri-Power Trivia answers:

1. “Bye Bye Love” – The Everly Brothers

“Blueberry Hill” – Fats Domino

“All Shook Up” – Elvis Presley

“Honeycomb” – Jimmie Rodgers

“Great Balls Of Fire” – Jerry Lee Lewis

“Chances Are” – Johnny Mathis.

2. Firesweep; Firedome; Fireflite.

3. The Nat King Cole Show.