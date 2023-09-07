The hot-dog-shaped vehicle formerly known as the Wienermobile will be cruising into St. Louis this weekend leaving a trail of free wieners in its wake.

Oscar Mayer's 27-foot long weenie on wheels will be driven by Kirkwood native Mary Claire Kammer, 23, and Sam Dlott, 22, of Plano, Texas. The pair are among the six teams traveling across the country since June promoting the frankfurters.

We caught up with the brand ambassadors to ask some burning questions. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Why mess with the Wienermobile and change its name?

Kammer: It happened in springtime to put the spotlight on our all-beef franks. That sparked the name change. It’s such an iconic vehicle and has been for 87 years. I think it’s exciting that it has a name change.

How can your fans get the free hot dogs?

Dlott: If your name is Frank, Francine, Francis or any other close variation, you come to our event, show your iD and get a coupon for a free pack of franks. You can also change your name on social media, show us and that will get you the free coupon, as well.

Kammer: We haven’t met a lot of Franks this summer. A few Frans, Franchescas, Francines and a couple of Frankies.

How does one become a hot dog driver?

Kammer: I graduated from Nerinx Hall in 2018. It was during a marketing class at Mizzou that I heard about this opportunity. I started going to the info sessions. Out of 2,000 applicants, Sam and I both cut the mustard. We are the 36th class of Frankfurters. We go to Wisconsin for two weeks of training at Hot Dog High. Now, we travel to a new city every week.

Dlott: I graduated from Purdue University with a degree in computer engineering. This a year-long assignment. We call it a coast-to-coast weenie roast.

What do people say when they come to see you?

Kammer: When we are driving, it’s like a parade everyday. People are waving, smiling. I've seen heads turn in ways don’t know were possible. At the stops people take pictures with us. They talk to us about their "remember when" stories. The coolest part is hearing the stories.

Dlott: One of our highlights was a 94-year-old woman had never seen it before and happened to be shopping at her local grocery store when we were there. She had wanted to see it her entire life. She was so excited and said it was the best day of her life. She had always wanted a whistle.

(They give out whistles that look like the Frankmobile.)

Are you taught to say horrible hot dog puns?

Kammer: Honestly, it is a part of our training.

Dlott: I personally find them hilarious.

Kammer: When someone is getting a ride, I like to say, “Don’t forget to put your meatbelt on." I also like to say "Franks for stopping by."

Dlott: I'm a big fan of calling it a lambour-weinie.

How do you feel about bringing the Frankmobile to the Lou?

Kammer: This has been a really big dream of mine for a really long time. I have my own memories. Growing up me and my dad used to sing the jingle together.

I feel like I’ve been talking about this for so long. My family and friends have been asking if I will ever come to St. Louis in it. I'm very excited to pull it into my own driveway. Driving it in my hometown, where I grew up, I'm over the moon. This could be my only time, so I’m going to relish every moment.

Have fun and drive carefully.

Kammer: Thanks. We’ll ketchup with you later.

Where to see the Frankmobile

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at St. Paul United Church of Christ Car Show, 207 West South Street, Marthasville

9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Schnucks, 4333 Butler Hill Road

1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Schnucks, 1393 Big Bend Road, Ballwin