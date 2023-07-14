In the 1920s, a Chinese farmer discovered that the climate in St. Louis was perfect for growing the vegetables needed for Chinese dishes.

George Lee ended up growing such an abundance of foods like white melons, long beans, gourds, Chinese radishes and watercress that he traveled to Kansas City and Chicago to sell to Chinese restaurants.

These are details from local Chinese history that few St. Louisans may know. Lee’s story was published in a post in February by Peter Tao, an acclaimed St. Louis architect and the chair of the Chinese American Advisory Group. Tao is part of the Chinese American Collecting Initiative, which is working in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society, to bring to light aspects of the community’s hidden history in the state and region.

Back in 2017, Tao and several members of the Chinese community in St. Louis approached the historical society. They wanted to preserve and add to their community’s local history.

Tao has published a series of posts on the Missouri Historical Society site that go beyond the downtown area, known as Hop Alley, where early Chinese immigrants settled. He has been piecing together research from various sources, such as public records, old newspaper clippings even restaurant menus.

Tao explained that those who approached the historical society knew people and sources through their shared ancestry.

“Otherwise the historical society would be going in blindly,” Tao said. His own family history includes a legacy of community leadership. His family immigrated to the United States in the 1940s. His father arrived in 1947 to attend Washington University, and his mother arrived two years later with their eldest child. Peter was born in St. Louis.

As one of two Asians in his school, Tao sometimes felt out of place and isolated. In 1973, his father was one of the founding members of the Organization of Chinese Americans.

Tao’s personal ties to the Chinese-American community in St. Louis give him insight into how the situations experienced by Chinese-Americans in the past can also apply to the present.

“If you’re a minority, if you don’t have a voice … you are not heard as much, and that may have an impact on your everyday lifestyle or your business. If a person or organization is able to tell their stories, it helps people understand that this is a broader issue that we need to be aware of,” he said. “It has a greater impact that way.”

Tao explained that the stories from 1882, when the Chinese Exclusion Act was enacted, have a connection to the rising anti-Asian hate that came up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The root causes of paranoia, fear and xenophobia are common threads between what some Chinese Americans experienced in the past and present.

In addition to story about the entrepreneurial farmer George Lee, Tao writes about a first-generation immigrant named Henry Lang who attended a St. Louis public school during the 1920s. The school offered English as a second language classes for the recent immigrants. Lang discovered a love for baseball there.

In addition to attending the public school, Lang also attended a “school for Chinese” in Chinatown. In 1924, the Chinese Nationalist League established this school so that Chinese American children could retain a connection to their homeland. The school was on Eighth Street, in the heart of what was St. Louis’ Chinatown.

The league expressed concerns that the children were “learning to think and speak and dress in the manner of the country of their adoption.”

This story illustrates the ways the earliest immigrants assimilated, such as Lang’s love for America’s favorite pastime, while also showing the concern provoked by such assimilation.

Another one of Tao’s posts explores the mysterious murder of Jue Gong Lee Sr. in 1932. Lee lived in St. Louis County and worked as an interpreter for the government. His dismembered body was discovered in a field near Lambert International Airport, and this gruesome murder remains a cold case to this day.

A possible motive for Lee’s murder may have been related to his employment with the government while the Chinese Exclusion Act was enforced. Some viewed him with suspicion and as a traitor. His murder reveals the potential risks immigrants may face — even from within their communities.

Christopher Gordon, the director of Library and Collections at the Missouri Historical Society, describes how the partnership with the Chinese American Collecting Initiative has benefited the society.

“One of the things we’ve really started to do in the last 10 years is take a close look at our collections and try to strengthen areas where we feel that we need to improve representation for various underrepresented communities. … We want to make sure that we are capturing stories of all the communities in St. Louis,” he said.

But for Tao, the project is much more personal.

“The goal of the blog posts is to humanize,” he said.

To read more of Tao’s posts, check out: mohistory.org/blog/hop-alley-and-beyond