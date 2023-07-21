When Katherine Huelsing quit her job teaching art at Pattonville High School in 2017, the former bank examiner entered the third phase of her working life as a full-time artist. She and her wife, Delilah, bought and renovated a small building in Carondelet that would become her new workplace, 3rd Period Art.

The name reflects not only her third career, but it also gives a nod to her love of hockey, which she began playing after the birth of her second daughter and still plays today. “And after the third period in a game, there’s always the possibility of overtime,” she says. The comment reflects the unstudied optimism this artist exudes in her conversations, life and work.

Life as a full-time artist • Huelsing knew it was time to leave the work-a-day life in 2017, With strong encouragement from her wife, she began making art full time. “I knew it was time to jump off and see what I can do. I got more involved with my own work through the continuing education courses I took as an art teacher. I wanted to make the move to full-time art while I have the energy and the drive,” Huelsing says.

Pregame planning • Her artworks today include fiber art pieces and paintings, showcasing the myriad skills and talents she’s developed over a lifetime as a maker and artist. “I made art all through grade school, high school, and college,” she says. Her mother took her to watercolor classes in Webster Groves each week when she was in fourth and fifth grade to encourage her talent.

Huelsing didn’t plan to become an artist when she entered Indiana University as a business major, but she managed to shoehorn in art classes along the way to her undergraduate degree in finance. “A friend who was also a business major joined me to take as many elective art classes as we could. I loved making stuff,” Huelsing says. “I should have realized my calling. My better grades were in my art classes.”

1st and 2nd periods • Her job as a bank examiner with the Federal Reserve landed her in Chicago, and later in the Denver office of the Kansas City branch. In 1993 she moved to Memphis, and worked as a finance officer. She also took big steps to move into the arts.

“I took art courses at the University of Memphis. At the same time, I worked as a substitute teacher to fund that endeavor,” she says. “Just when I got rolling on that track, I was happy to find out I was expecting my first child. I had my two daughters, and my plans to teach art were put on hold. Again, I kept making art with both of my daughters and on my own.” By 1994 she left the banking industry. Her family moved to St. Louis four years later.

When her daughters entered middle school and high school, she enrolled in Webster University to earn her master's in education. Her certification to teach grades K through 12 took her to Pattonville High School where she taught painting, drawing, sculpture and basic design.

“I miss working with the kids, and I really miss my colleagues because they were just a great group at Pattonville,” she says. “I keep up with a number of my students who are pursuing art careers. It's just so exciting for me to see,” she says.

Game on • The move to a studio of her own pushed Huelsing into the art world. She makes, shows and sells her art in ways that strongly align with her values. She uses upcycled materials in her textile arts pieces, likening the process to renewal, reinvention and second chances for discarded items. Her grandmother’s quilts inspired her to make use of every scrap. She practices centuries-old stitching techniques she learned in her continuing education like the Japanese technique of sashiko stitching and the rhythmic running stitches that join layers in the Kantha cloth of India.

She shows, sells and displays her art in places that resonate with her aesthetics and values, like the Bricoleur on Cherokee Street, the community at the Intersect Arts Center on Cherokee Street and the Spine Bookstore Caffeinated Art Fair Extravaganza.

Her volunteer work also reflects her values, as in the artworks she makes for Stray Rescue’s fundraiser, and the time she puts in as a new board member at Artscope, the community arts program for children and adults.

“The whole cool, cooler-than-cool art scene is just not my thing. I love the making and I like to learn new techniques. I enjoy learning about art and art history. When I meet people who are relaxed about their work, involved in the community and invested in learning — that's way more important than to look cool,” she says.

3rd Period Art Studio

Artist • Katherine Huelsing

Age • 58

Family • Katherine and her wife, Delilah, married in 2015. She has two grown daughters who live in Denver, Maria and Daisy Zoll. She and her wife live with a quartet of elderly pets — two dogs, Yoshi and Miko, and two cats, Stripey and the Fluff, collectively known as "The Golden Girls."

Home • Tower Grove East

What she makes • Huelsing is both a textile artist and a painter whose wide-ranging interests lead her to work in different mediums. She currently works with recycled materials to create hand-stitched pillows and colorful wall hangings.

Where to buy • Huelsing sells her work through her website, 3rdperiodstudio.com, and at local art fairs. Her pieces are also at the Bricoleur, a store specializing in art, antiques and repurposed goods.

How much • Pillows range from $75 to $100; hanging pieces range from $100 to $1200. Huelsing quotes prices for commissioned paintings.