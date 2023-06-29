Seven years ago artist and full-time teacher Allison Roberts found her niche when a friend asked her to paint the three dogs she loved. “I thought ‘I’ve never tried that before.’ I painted three 5-by-7 portraits for her, and chose coordinating backgrounds for each. She told her friends about me, posted the paintings online, and things spiraled out from there.”

Word-of-mouth referrals, her Art by Allison Facebook page, and a members-only Facebook group, Crafted in St. Louis, still drive this busy teacher’s work. “Pet portraits, baby portraits and house paintings are my side gig,” she says.

Kimi smiles for Allison • In fact, social media also led us to discover Roberts’ art. A pet portrait of Kimi, a dog rescued, fostered and later adopted by well-known animal advocate Jenny Agnew appeared on Facebook. Kimi’s lively antics delighted many when friends on Facebook. The artist captured Kimi’s lovable face with her flopped-over ears, bright eyes, prominent underbite and mischievous grin. She looked out from a properly polka-dotted green background. We had to know who the artist was who let her spirit shine through. Sadly, the portrait was a gift to Jenny on Kimi’s passing.

“So many people have told me about their puppies. Many of the ones I’ve painted are memory keepsakes,” Roberts says. “I’ve had people tell me they cried when they opened their paintings, or that I was able to capture the special personality of their puppy.”

A doggone good system • Roberts paints from photographs clients supply. “People send me a clear, close-up close photo of their dog or cat. All my pet portraits are hand-painted in acrylics. I cut out my paintings and put them on patterned or printed backgrounds to personalize them, and frame them. I had someone select a hot dog background because her dog loved hot dogs,” Roberts says.

She’s been painting pets for the past eight years. “I have this little notebook that I’ve used from the first to write down orders — and I’ve filled it,” she says. “It’s unbelievable to me.”

The gift of memories • Over the years, she added more custom work to her oeuvre. “I also do baby portrait, in pencil, and I paint house portraits. I know the combination of puppies, babies and houses is funny, but it works well for me. Baby portraits are often given as baptism gifts, Realtors give house paintings as closing gifts, and I can’t even tell you how many dog portraits I’ve painted. People do love their dogs.”

She’s adept at making custom art in the limited time she has. Her schedule as a full-time teacher, wife, mother to her 3-year old daughter Lucy, and their 4-year old dog Ace limits her painting time.

“As soon as I put Lucy to bed, I have about an hour and a half to paint. In the summer I’m more flexible, but during the school year finding the time to paint is my toughest challenge,” she says.

Personal history • Like the cobbler’s children who had no shoes, Roberts has yet to draw Lucy or paint her goldendoodle, Ace. “That’s on my summer to-do list,” she says. She has painted the first home in Richmond Heights she and her husband, Joe, shared. She also gifted her parents with paintings of all her childhood homes, but she plans to do her personal portraits this summer, including one of her first goldendoodle, Murphy.

“I had Murphy for 12 years. He came home with me when he was just 8 weeks. When we lost him I knew another goldendoodle would be just what I needed, so we got Ace,” she says.

Her grandmother fueled her passion for art with extra art classes, grade school through high school. A studio art degree and certification to teach from Lindenwood University led her to teach art in elementary schools for the past 15 years, which continues to this day.

Art and life • Because her work is all custom, she rarely shows in galleries. “I did paint dogs at a puppy event for a customer who owns the Refind Room,” Roberts says. “I was in the store working on paintings that day, and that was cool, but my art is usually created for people to enjoy, not for me to show.”

Age • 38

Family • She and her husband, Joe, have a 3-year-old daughter, Lucy. They all live companionably with Ace, a goldendoodle.

Home • O’Fallon, Missouri

What she makes • Roberts hand paints beloved cats and dogs. She cuts out her paintings and places them on a patterned background to match a home’s décor and frames them. She does pencil drawings of babies, and also makes house paintings, often as a Realtor’s gift to a new home owner.

Where to buy • Roberts sells her work through her Facebook page, Art by Allison. Many of her sales are by way of word of mouth from satisfied customers. She also sells through the Crafted in St. Louis Facebook page. Her cut-off date for holiday orders is late September.

How much • Roberts sells her pieces framed. Pet portraits are $65 for 5-by-7 and $85 for 8-by-10. Her baby portraits are $75 and house paintings sell for $140.