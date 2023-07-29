Melissa Schmidt and her then-fiancé, Gary Clark, didn’t intend to live in Maplewood when they looked for a home in 2000. “We were living in an apartment in Richmond Heights, and I thought I would like to live there, but all the houses in our price range were very small with tiny rooms,” Schmidt says. “We looked in other neighborhoods at homes we could afford, but they were either complete duds or really tiny.”

Schmidt stumbled on their big white house with plenty of space and gracious rooms during a visit to her sister, who lived across the street from the big Victorian home. “My sister said I should go and look at the house across the street. I had looked at so many houses I just wasn’t interested that day.” On a return visit, Schmidt noticed workmen in the house. The doors were open.

“So my sister and I walked over and asked what's the deal with this house? Turns out someone bought it and they were renovating it. I looked inside and oh my God — I want this (expletive) house! It was completely love at first sight,” she says.

The elegant single-family home had been converted to a duplex. The kitchens and baths had been torn out completely, but Schmidt saw its potential. “The visuals inside the house were just beautiful. It was a very open plan for its age, but it wasn’t for sale any longer,” she says.

Schmidt’s plucky side kicked in. She called a friend who was a real estate agent. Long story short — the owners offered to sell as is — no kitchens, no bathrooms, and a torn-up house in the beginning stages of a renovation.

The excited bride-to-be arranged a toured of the home with her fiancé. “The house included a garage, and another room on the back of the garage. I knew this was meant to be — I’d found my studio,” Schmidt says.

Clarke’s reaction was less than enthusiastic. “I cried when I saw it,” Gary Clarke says. “It was overwhelming, the amount of work that needed to be done.”

The things a man in love will do. “Melissa told me very explicitly she wanted this house,” he says. “Essentially, we bought a shell. It didn’t feel good at the time. I wanted our first house to be more filled out, but there was nothing in this house when we bought it.”

Schmidt and Clarke closed on the house in February 2000. Within a week, they put in a working sink, tub and toilet, but there was no kitchen. “My mom helped us set one up because my family had lived in homes that were in various stages of completion my whole life. She put a big piece of plywood on a couple of sawhorses, and she bought us a toaster oven. It was like that for a whole year, but it was functional and we knew we would have a kitchen someday,” Schmidt says. In May 2000, they got married.

Bit by bit, the two began to pull the house and the yard together. They got help from Melissa’s mother, the late interior designer Jacqueline Charak, whose influence is still felt in the house. “The branches above the mirror in the dining room — my mother put those up. She used to put small ornaments on them during Christmas,” Schmidt says.

The holidays bring crowds to see the light displays on this street of Victorian homes, especially on Christmas Eve. Residents up and down the block set out luminaries to light up that special night with candles. Schmidt and Clark both enjoy the easy walkability of their neighborhood to shops and restaurants. “There’s even a butcher shop within walking distance,” Clark says.

Schmidt and Clark both enjoy gardening. Both are fond of their yard. Clark especially enjoys their Missouri native wildflower garden. They developed a cozy outdoor space, too, which paid off in the last few years.

“Our hardest challenges in the house came at the beginning. It's not hard right now. It's like we've lived in it for so long now it became a home,” he says. “During COVID the house was more like a big boat to live in with plenty of space. We both work from home, but we didn't get cramped, we weren’t so confined, so it was great.”

Melissa Schmidt and Gary Clark

Ages • Melissa Schmidt is 53; Gary Clark is 55

Home • Maplewood

Family • Schmidt and Clark live with their son, Jack Eagan Clark, 19, and their two dogs, Nibbler, a Boston terrier, and Scruffy, a Brussels griffon.

Occupations • Schmidt is a full-time working artist and art glass jeweler who travels to national invitational art shows. Her jewelry has been featured in Vogue Magazine and often appears on fashion runways. Clark is a software contractor and an entrepreneur who works with cutting-edge technologies. He worked in renewable energies for 10 years. During Covid, he invented and built a renewable energy system at their home. He also invested in real estate rental properties, employing the skills he learned working on their home to renovate and restore their buildings.

At home with Melissa Schmidt & Gary Clark in Maplewood