This is Emme, a 1-year-old beagle-terrier mix who came to our shelter in late June. Emme is a playful and energetic girl who would be perfect for an active home.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Meet Louise, a 1-year-old Nubian goat who came to Longmeadow in October as a rescue. Upon arrival, Louise was scared and timid. Now, she spends her days eating hay and relaxing with her pals. Louise will always benefit from the company of other goat friends, so she needs to go to a home with a herd. Louise is currently available for $100 due to Longmeadow’s Summer Goat Promo.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Fluffy is a 3-year-old Domestic Longhair who came to our shelter in late June. Fluffy is a sweet and friendly kitty with large, beautiful eyes and a very expressive face.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • Dogs named Matic and Almond and a goat named Hendrix are still available.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.