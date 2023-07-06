Rollo is a 1-year-old female beagle mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri as an underweight stray in late April. She is a sweet girl who is ready to get out of the shelter.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet his royal majesty, Lord Parsnip, a 1-year-old white and black duck who came to the shelter in mid-March. If you’re looking for a fowl to rule your pond, look no further.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Hei Hei is a 2-year-old female pit bull mix. She came to HSMO as an owner surrender in mid-May. We recommend an active household for this energetic gal. She is an affectionate girl who would thrive with some basic training.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

