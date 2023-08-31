Meet Charlie Swan, a 2-year-old border collie mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late May. This sweet pup came to HSMO as a stray and is named after a character in the “Twilight” books. He is looking for a family that can show him what love looks like and give him plenty of exercise, as he is an active breed.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Shania first came to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in October 2022 as part of a rescue. The 1-year-old Sanaan goat was malnourished and underweight, and her rehabilitation process began as soon as she arrived at the ranch. She gave birth to two healthy twin boys in February and is now ready to find her forever home after the weaning process.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Leo is a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in mid-July. He is a little shy, so trainers are recommending a quiet household and reward-based training classes for him. Due to his fearful nature, he is restricted to no kids under 10. He did live with older children before and did great with them. Leo has also lived with another dog, and they got along well.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • Dogs named Modelo and Bailey and a horse named Kanaan

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.