This is Jimmy, a 2-year-old American bulldog mix who came to our shelter in early June. Jimmy is a sweet and sociable pup who is housebroken and a pleasure to walk on a leash.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet Daya, a 2-year-old female goat who came to Longmeadow in the summer of last year. Daya was very shy upon arrival and did not like being pet or doted upon. Now, Daya is the first goat at the stall door in the morning, ready to greet and mingle with both the humans and other animals at the Ranch. She has a quirky personality and loves to show off for our visitors. Daya would flourish in a forever home with other goat friends.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Vera is 2-year-old domestic longhair cat who came to the Humane Society in mid-June. She is a very sweet girl who would do best in an environment with older children and where she is the only pet in the home.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • Dogs named Rollo and Hei Hei and a goose named Lord Parsnip are all available for adoption.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.