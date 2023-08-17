This is Louie, a 9-month-old pit bull and Labrador retriever mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late March. Louie is a sweet and playful boy who gets along great with everyone.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Meet Dunn, a 6-month-old male Saanan goat who was born at Longmeadow after his mother was brought in during a rescue. Since Dunn grew up with and around both goats and people, he is friendly and approachable. He enjoys goat treats and would do best in a home with other goat friends. Dunn is currently available for $100 due to Longmeadow’s Summer Goat Promo.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Aspen is a 2-year-old Siberian husky who came to the shelter in early August. She is a sweet and beautiful dog who should go to a home with an owner who is familiar with the quirks of the husky breed.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A goat named Louise is still available. A cat named Fluffy and a dog named Emme have been adopted.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.