This is Modelo, a 5-year-old Labrador retriever and beagle mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in mid-August. Modelo is a sweet boy who can be shy when you first meet him, but he warms up very quickly once he gets to know you

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Meet Kanan, a 12-year-old neutered Missouri fox trotter who was surrendered to Longmeadow in January. After arrival, Kanan was immediately put into training with our groundwork team and has since become a very respectful horse. Kanan will need an advanced rider and additional professional training under saddle. With more training, he will learn to hold his flashy, smooth gait.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Bailey is a 9-year-old great Pyrenees mix who came to the shelter in early August. Bailey is a sweet old girl who gets along well with everyone. She is looking for a quiet home where she can relax in her older age.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A goat named Dunn is still available. Dogs named Louie and Aspen have been adopted.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.