This is Hippo, a 3-year-old German shorthair/Lab mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late May when he was rescued from a hoarder. Hippo is one of the sweetest residents we currently have. He is a staff favorite who walks great on a leash, is friendly to everyone, and is an overall dream doggy.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet Ash, a 1-year-old goose who came to Longmeadow last summer. Ash is a beautiful bird who could instantly bring some much-needed class to your pond.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Last but not least is Maverick, a 3-year-old border collie who came to the shelter in mid-June. Maverick is an intelligent and playful boy who would do best in a single-pet household.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A dog named Feisty has been adopted. A dog named Creamsicle and a duck named Sven are still available.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.