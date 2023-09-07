Katara is a 10-month-old pit bull terrier mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri as an owner surrender in late May. She is a happy pup who loves to interact with people. Trainers recommend an active household for Katara.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Jon Hammlet was born at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch after his mom had been rescued from a hoarding case in Iron County in August 2020. He can be a little shy when meeting new people but comes out of his shell in time.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Olive is an 11-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri from its Animal Cruelty Task Force with a litter of puppies. She’s a sweet gal and is so ready to live out her golden years in a forever home.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • Dogs named Leo and Charlie Swan and a goat named Shania are still available for adoption.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.