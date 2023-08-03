Almond is a 5-year-old German shepherd and boxer mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late June. Almond is a sweet and playful boy who gets along with everyone.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Meet Hendrix, a 3-year-old Nubian goat who came to Longmeadow in March as part of a rescue. Hendrix would flourish in a home with other goat friends. His beautiful markings and silly personality would make him the perfect pet for anyone looking to add to their goat herd. Hendrix is currently available for only $100 due to Longmeadow’s Summer Goat Promo.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Matic is a 7-month-old Plott hound mix who came to the shelter in late May. Matic is and energetic boy who would do best in an active home.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A dog named Oscar, a cat named Tillie and a goat named Rosanna are all still available.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.