This is Jason, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in early July. Jason is a sweet and cuddly boy who will make a fantastic pet for a lucky owner.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Fender is a 3-year-old male pygmy goat who came to Longmeadow in March. Fender is a beautiful little goat with a strong, silly personality. When he arrived at Longmeadow, he had no trust in humans. Now, Fender is a new goat. Trainers believe with the proper socialization (and lots of treats), he has the potential to be a great addition to your family. Fender is currently available for only $100 due to Longmeadow’s Summer Goat Promo.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Zoe is a 3-year-old beagle who came to the Humane Society in mid-June. Zoe is a sweet and smiley girl who gets along well with everyone.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

