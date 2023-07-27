This is Oscar, a 6-month-old Labrador retriever mix who was rescued by the Animal Cruelty Taskforce in May, when he was found abandoned in a city dumpster. Oscar is a sweet and friendly boy who would be a great family pet for almost anyone.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Meet Rosanna, a 2-year-old Saanan goat who came to Longmeadow in October as part of a rescue. Upon arrival, she was terribly underweight with extremely overgrown hooves. Rosanna immediately appreciated all the attention and care she received from the Longmeadow staff. She is a social girl and will need to go to a home with other goats. Rosanna is currently available for only $100 due to Longmeadow’s Summer Goat Promo.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Tillie is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in mid-June. Tillie is a very sweet and cuddly girl who would love a forever home to cuddle up in.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A dog named Zoe and a cat named Jason have been adopted. A goat named Fender is still available.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.

is Zoe, a 3-year-old Beagle who came to our shelter in mid-June. Zoe is a sweet and smiley girl who gets along well with everyone.