The other day, as I was heading to our local Schnucks store to pick up a few items, I spotted a very sharp little green Mini Cooper parked outside the Tinderbox, a cigar emporium in the neighborhood. There was too much traffic to make a quick turnaround, so I went to Schnucks in a hurry, hoping the Mini might still be there on my return trip home. I was happy to see that it was, so I pulled into the lot and went inside.

Tony Saltamachia, one of three partners in the cigar business, was manning the store. After he finished with a customer, he was more than happy to show me the car and tell me the story of how he came to be the owner of this pint-sized machine.

First, let’s turn back the clock to 2018. Tony was living in England with his wife Diana where they were on deployment with the United States Air Force. Tony was serving as a reservist in the Air National Guard and Diana as active duty in the USAF, both holding the title of lieutenant colonel.

While there, Tony was in need of a personal vehicle and found a 1993 Mini Cooper Mark VI, built by the Rover Group. The white car with black stripes was privately owned at the time. Tony had it shipped home to the states and sent it to Griffen Automotive Design in Bonne Terre, Mo., where it underwent a total restoration and was decked out in its present green and white livery.

As you might expect, this car is a right-hand drive platform, which could be a bit of a challenge driving in the U.S. But my wife, who lived in Ocean Grove, Australia for one year, said it was not as difficult as she thought it would to make the transition.

Tony's tiny car is powered by a 1.3 liter, four-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed manual gearbox which drives the front wheels. Those wheels are 12 inches in diameter — just a hair bigger than my zero-turn mower! And to my surprise, Tony said the car came with factory air conditioning that is in working order. This little buggy must be a hoot to drive!

Tony liked the car so much that he purchased a 2022 model from Mini of St. Louis in the same color scheme and racing stripes. The two sit side-by-side in Tony's garage.

FIN MAN Trivia: Match the model names of these British autos with their makes.

1. Sprite

2. Silver Cloud

3. Anglia

4. Continental

5. Plus 8

6. Stag

7. Gazelle

8. XK-150

9. Interceptor

10. 88

11. Victor Super

12. Sussita

FIN MAN Trivia answers:

1. Austin Healey; 2. Rolls Royce; 3. Ford of England; 4. Bentley; 5. Morgan; 6. Triumph; 7. Singer; 8. Jaguar; 9. Jensen; 10. Land Rover; 11. Vauxhall; 12. Sabra.

