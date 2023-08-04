Tim Ezell, a features reporter at KTVI (Channel 2) news, announced on the air Friday that he has Parkinson's disease.

Ezell, who has been with the station off and on for 25 years, said he received the diagnosis two years ago. His symptoms currently include a lack of balance, slow-motion movement, stiffness and fatigue. He plans to keep working.

"It's a progressive disease, which means it will get worse over time. But at what rate, nobody knows," he said.

Ezell, 54, left the station and its powerhouse "AM Show" in July 2014, to become a pastor. He returned to television in October 2018.

"First and foremost, I know that God's got this, God's got me and he will be glorified through it," he said.

There is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, although medicines, surgery and other therapies can help alleviate some symptoms, according to the National Institute on Aging.

"This is the path that has been laid out for me, so I'm going to walk it out. Walk it out openly and honestly the best way I can," he said.

In a 2018 interview with a religious podcast, Ezell admitted that he became an alcoholic in eighth grade after his parents divorced. He continued drinking to a black-out stage through his senior year of college, he said. His uncle took him to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on Nov. 3, 1991, and he has been sober ever since.

Ezell and his wife, Kim, are both natives of Fort Worth, Texas; they met there while working at a Walmart store. They have three children.

Because Parkinson's is a progressive disease, "today is my best day, which means each day from here on in is my best day. So I'm going to celebrate each and every one of them. Because today is all we're promised. I'm going to walk it out and celebrate each and every one," he said.

"Now, let's get back to living, all right? Let's do it."

For more information about Parkinson's disease, Ezell said people should go to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.