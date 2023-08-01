"Pretty Boy," by Kevin Coleman-Cohen, took the award for top drama at the 23rd Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, which ended Sunday. Coleman-Cohen also took the honors for best direction in Cinema St. Louis' festival devoted to area filmmakers.

Andy Compton won best comedy for "Captcha," and also best screenplay. "The Queue," by Michael Rich," took the prize for top thriller or horror film. Michael Long's "Gorilla Tactics" won for best animated film.

Zachary Scott Clark won the best acting award for "Honorable," Kazia Steele won best actress for "Eliza" and the cast of "Honorable" won for best ensemble.

"Eliza" also won for best makeup/hairstyling.

"Somewhere in Old Missouri," by Tom Boyer, won for best narrative film over 20 minutes and also best production design/art direction, while "Fortune Cookie," by Fu Yang, picked up awards both for best narrative film under 20 minutes and best animated documentary or experimental film.

"clusterluck" by Cami Thomas was named the year's best documentary over 20 minutes, while "These Flowers Were for You" received the nod for best experimental film for Taylor Yocom.

Zia Nizami's "The Highland Incident" won for best documentary under 20 minutes.

In the narrative film category, "The Candy Crucible" won for best costumes and Mother Meat, Bas Drogo and Kevin Koehler won the best use of music award for "Somewhere in Old Missouri."

"Up for Air" picked up two awards: Kyle Pham for best sound and Chase Norman and Hattie Smith for best editing.

Chris Lawing won for best cinematography for "Penitentia" and Austin Zwibelman won the best special/visual effects award for "Processing…"

In the animated, documentary and experimental films category, Chadwell and Ria Ruthsatz won best direction for "Raising Spirits/The Big Muddy Dance Company," Edward Thornton won for best use of music in "Bring Dat Mono Back" and Erin Greenwell picked up the award for best sound for "Loup Garou — A French-Canadian Werewolf Fantasy."

The category's best editing award went to Todd Soliday for "Uncle Bully's Surf Skool" and Papa Blankson won best cinematography for "Shark Brained."

Edward Thornton won the Essy Award for best documentary/experimental film for "Bring Dat Mono Back," and Andy Compton won the Essy Award for "Captcha."