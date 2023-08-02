The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis has announced the concert schedule for its 15th season, which runs Sept. 18-May 20.

The Michael F. Neidorff Chamber Concert Series includes 14 performances of 12 different programs. Concerts will be held at four venues in three locations: the Touhill Performing Arts Center, the Hi-Pointe Theatre, and both the E. Desmond Concert Hall and the Pillsbury Theatre at the 560 Music Center. The latter will feature cabaret seating, with snacks available before concerts and at intermission.

The lineup includes collaborations between the Chamber Music Society and St. Louis Ballet, Cinema St. Louis and St. Louis Classical Guitar. Popular conductor Nicholas McGegan and piano duo Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi will appear in the series once again.

“We are proud of our upcoming 15th anniversary and unique programs for the season,” executive and artistic director Marc Gordon said in a press release.

The lineup:

• “Romancing the Baroque,” featuring McGegan, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the E. Desmond Concert Hall, 560 Trinity Avenue

• “Giselle,” featuring St. Louis Ballet, at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Touhill, 1 Touhill Circle

• “Fright Night,” which includes two silent movie shorts with live accompaniment by CMSSL musicians, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Hi-Point Theatre, 1005 McCausland Avenue

The next eight concerts are at the 560’s Pillsbury Theatre, 560 Trinity Avenue.

• “Chamber Music for People in a Hurry at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20

• “Holiday Wingding at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4

• “Everything but the Kitchen Sink,” featuring Trick and Alderighi, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22

• “Sounds of Diversity,” celebrating Black History Month with music by African American composers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12

• “Women of Notes,” in recognition of International Women’s Day, at 7:30 p.m. March 4

• “A Frivolous First,” for April Fool’s Day, at 7:30 p.m. April 1

• “All About You Part 4,” with music chosen by patrons, in collaboration with Classic 107.3, at 7:30 p.m. April 22

• “A Return to Vienna” at 7:30 p.m. May 6

The final concert, “A Very Special Blend,” is a collaboration with St. Louis Classical Guitar, held at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall.

Single tickets are $42. Subscription packages are also available. Call 314-941-6309 or visit chambermusicstl.org.