EDWARDSVILLE — Singer Courtney Diamond prefers music written before she was born. Though she is 28, she was raised on ’80s hair metal — her favorite band is Def Leppard — and she likes classic rock.

“I hate almost all current music. I hate it all. I hate pop,” she says.

“I hate everything current, but if Taylor releases it, I’m all in, baby. I am all in. She’s the exception.”

Taylor, of course, is Taylor Swift, the pop queen idol of millions who is so popular that last week the Federal Reserve announced that her tour appearances visibly boost the economy in the cities where she performs.

Diamond has been a fan — an obsessed fan — since she first heard Swift around age 10 or 11.

“I was convinced I was going to be a country singer,” Diamond says. “And then I saw Taylor and how she wrote and sang her own songs and how she was 15. I said, ‘She is me, just a little bit older.’”

Now, Diamond has her dream job: She is fronting the area’s only Taylor Swift tribute band, Taylor Made. Its inaugural show is July 27 at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, where she lives.

Don’t even think about a ticket.

“We announced the show on June 15, and I think by June 23 we were sold out,” she says. “Which has just been ridiculous and weird.”

The Wildey Theatre seats 325. To sell it out takes more than just family and friends and well-wishers. It’s the band’s first show, so it doesn’t even have fans yet. A sellout means the Swifties are coming out in force.

Swifties are Swift’s fans, and they are legion.

The theater added a second show, on Aug. 14. That one sold out in less than five hours.

So a third show was added, on Aug. 13. That show was sold out, too, as of last week. But theater booker Al Canal says more tickets for the August shows may be released, depending on how many people are dancing rather than sitting for the first show.

“I guarantee there will be more shows,” possibly as early as September, Canal says.

Music has always been a part of Diamond’s life. She used to bring home report cards from teachers complaining that she sings in class all the time and annoys the other students.

“I remember when I was in third or fourth grade I had a really big crush on a boy, and he said he would never like me because I was always singing,” she says.

Her first performance came at a fourth-grade talent show.

“I sang ‘Concrete Angels,’ by Martina McBride. I was really shy, and I was terrified, but I loved to sing,” Diamond says.

“I had this little cowboy hat on, a little miniskirt — it had to be a skort — and cheap little cowboy boots. I stood there in exactly the same spot on the stage, and I sang with my head down. I did not move, I was so petrified.”

Her first paid gigs came with the Metro East band the Hair Syndicate, which her father started with some friends. Her stepmother played bass. Beginning when she was about 12 until she was 21, Diamond sang a few songs with the band and some background vocals.

“I wasn’t allowed to be (at the bars) where they were performing because I was so young,” she says. “I only got $30 or $40 per gig, but I thought I was rich.”

In between singing, she sat with her mother while her father and stepmother were onstage.

“My parents were friends after they got divorced, and I was so blessed with that,” Diamond says. “It is not lost on me how lucky I am. Even after my dad passed away, my stepmom and my mom are still friends.”

Diamond studied musical theater at Lindenwood University for a year and then received an associate’s degree at Kaskaskia College on a full-ride vocal scholarship.

“I was pre-nursing for a while, which is so crazy to think about,” she says. “I didn’t know what I wanted.”

A degree in radio from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville followed, and she spent several years in that field.

“I think I’ll always want to do that,” she says. “I’ve wanted to do that for so long, since I was a kid. That was the practical career if I couldn’t make it as a singer.”

She is now working on a medical coding certificate. Meanwhile, she sang soprano in the St. Louis Symphony Chorus for a year, has been in numerous community theater musicals, works as an assistant director of show choirs and participates on creative teams for youth musicals.

In October, Swift released her latest album, “Midnights.”

“Because I’m obsessed, my social media was filled with everything she posted — memes about the ‘Midnights’ album,” Diamond says.

That was when she got what she called a “cryptic” message on Facebook from friend, musician and former neighbor Mark Pilkerton, who has many music-related responsibilities. He wrote that he had an idea for a musical project and asked Diamond to give him a call when she had the chance.

“I thought, ‘If this is a Taylor Swift thing, I’m going to die. I’m going to pass out with joy.’ I called him the next day. He was like, ‘Hey, Court, so St. Louis does not have a premier Taylor Swift tribute band.’

“And I screamed: ‘I knew this was what this was about! I manifested it. And yes, I’m in.’”

They assembled a band: Pilkerton, Bailey Drone, Jared Bensman, Jacob Pullen and Diamond’s sister Hollyn Diamond, who is as big a Swiftie as she. Though separated by several years, the two have bonded over Swift’s music.

“They’re an incredible set of musicians who have worked incredibly hard to sound like Taylor’s band,” Diamond says. “And you have me, singing in my own voice, singing all her hits that mean the world to me. And then you’ll get a few iconic Taylor dance moves in costumes inspired by Taylor.

“I am not an impersonator. I do not think that I am Taylor Swift. I would never claim that when you come see Taylor Made that you are at the ‘Eras’ tour. That is crazy, and I have too much respect for her.”

Taylor Made When • 7:30 p.m. July 27, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Aug. 14 Where • Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main Street, Edwardsville How much • Sold out More info • wildeytheatre.com