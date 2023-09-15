Guns N’ Roses has announced new concert dates for fall, but St. Louis’ postponed Busch Stadium concert remains unresolved.

Four dates have been announced for the band's current tour: Oct. 19 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Oct. 22 in Nampa, Idaho; Oct. 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah; and Oct. 27 in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Sept. 20.

A representative for the band confirms there is no new St. Louis date yet. Ticketmaster lists the date as "to be announced."

Since the St. Louis postponement, Guns N’ Roses performed in Knoxville, Tennessee, three days later.

St. Louis fans were told to keep their tickets and that refunds will be available for those who can’t make the new date.

The band includes St. Louisan Richard Fortus on guitar. Fortus was likely left the most disappointed. He had special plans for his bandmates in St. Louis.

