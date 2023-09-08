ST. LOUIS — The Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled for Saturday at Busch Stadium is postponed, according to sources close to the decision.
The postponement is due to illness, they say.
The concert will be rescheduled, and fans are asked to hold onto the tickets, according to a letter to be sent to concertgoers. Fans will be updated via email with the new date or any other event information. Fans who can’t make the new date can receive a refund.
An official statement from the band is forthcoming.
The sources said the stage at Busch Stadium was being disassembled on Friday afternoon.
Guns N’ Roses includes longtime guitarist Richard Fortus of St. Louis, who joined the band in 2002. The band last performed in St. Louis in 2017 at the Dome at America's Center.