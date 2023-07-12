Music critic Kevin C. Johnson discusses the response to his recent column, about why he didn't review Morgan Wallen's St. Louis concerts, with co-hosts Beth O'Malley and Liz Miller. Johnson talks about how readers, as well as Wallen's manager, reacted to the column, and how Johnson was protecting his peace by choosing not to review an artist previously recorded in a racist rant.
The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson keeps you up to date with the latest concert news and more from the St. Louis music scene.