New Music Circle, a St. Louis organization dedicated to presenting improvisational and experimental musicians from around the world, has announced the schedule for its 65th season, which runs Sept. 22-May 9.

Among the performers slated for the season’s nine concerts are composers/instrumentalists Roscoe Mitchell, Elliott Sharp and William Parker. The shows will take place at seven venues: Joe’s Café, St. Louis University’s Xavier Hall, Off Broadway, the Luminary, Schlafly Tap Room, 560 Music Center and Central Library downtown.

In an email, NMC program coordinator and publicist Jeremy Kannapell underlined the group’s commitment to “present(ing) and expressing the full range of forms and artistic styles that you’ve come to expect from us, showcasing local, regional and national artists.”

He also noted that, in addition to their concerts, many of the artists will lead workshops and talks. Details will be forthcoming.

The opening concert will feature New York underground group 75 Dollar Bill, the partnership of electric guitarist Che Chen and percussionist Rick Brown. That show will be Sept. 22 at Joe’s Café.

Next is composer and master saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell, joined by bassist Damon Smith, guitarist Sandy Ewen and multi-instrumentalist Weasel Walter. The show is Oct. 14 at SLU’s Xavier Hall.

Solo performances by experimental electronic-music artists Hiro Kone and Nadir Smith are Nov. 11 at Off Broadway.

Also at Off Broadway are solo performances by experimental/noise artists Victoria Shen and Aaron Dilloway on Dec. 9.

The new year kicks off with the duo of Lester St. Louis (cello) and Chris Ryan Williams (trumpet and electronics). That show is Jan. 12 at the Luminary.

On Feb. 16, the Schlafly Tap Room hosts musician/composer/sound designer Ka Baird and St. Louis noise band Brain Transplant.

Elliott Sharp, a leader of New York City’s avant-garde/experimental-music scene for over 30 years, appears March 22 at the 560 Music Center. Sharp mainly performs on guitar, saxophone and bass clarinet.

Another major figure, composer/instrumentalist/author/educator William Parker, is joined by drummer Gerald Cleaver and guitarist Ava Mendoza for a performance April 16 at Xavier Hall.

The season wraps up May 9 at Central Library with a series of sound and video collaborations teaming Joann McNeil and José Garza, Blank Thomas and Zlatko Ćosić, and the St. Louis String Collective and William Morris.

Regular admission tickets are $20 and $10 for students or struggling music supporters. They are available at eventbrite.com and at the performances. Season passes are available at newmusiccircle.org/tickets. Concerts typically begin at 8 p.m.

See newmusiccircle.org for more information.