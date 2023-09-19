In his 30-plus years doing stand-up, Shawn Wayans has never performed in St. Louis. He’s never even been to St. Louis.

“I don’t even think my flights have flown over St. Louis,” says Wayans, part of the famous Wayans comedy family. “I haven’t had the right situation for me to go there. I’ve stayed away until it was right.”

His brothers Keenan Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans and nephew Damon Wayans Jr. have all performed here.

Now is the time. Shawn Wayans has shows Sept. 22-23 at Helium Comedy Club.

Wayans is known for movies including the “Scary Movie” franchise and “White Chicks,” as well as the hit TV sketch show “In Living Color” and the sitcom “The Wayans Bros,” all projects that included his brothers.

But stand-up comedy preceded all of that for Wayans.

“I started doing it at 17, and I've been doing it ever since, for 30-something years," he says. "It's the first thing I ever started doing. All my true fans know I do stand-up. When I go to towns, people show up to hear me do it."

Wayans' first stand-up gig was in 1987 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood. He put his name in a hat and waited to be called. Though he was nervous, he was also prepared and got through it fine.

He thinks his stand-up profile may not seem as high as his brothers’ because he has yet to make a comedy special.

“I haven’t gotten around to it," he says. "It hasn't been a really important thing for me. When it’s ready and feels right and it’s the right situation, there will be one. Until then, I’ll keep doing my sets on the road.”

Wayans says his stand-up style is observational, “me and my life experiences, with good energy and a lot of fun.”

His stand-up favorites include legends such as Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy, as well as one who's closer to home: his older brother Damon.

“I think Damon is just special, on another level of funny," he says. "He’s just crazy — out there. It’s always a fresh, funny take, he’s very physical, does great characters, and is great to watch.”

Wayans, who also starred in “Dance Flick” and “Little Man,” among other projects, hasn’t been seen much on screen lately. But he says he may be interested in pursuing TV work after the Hollywood strikes are resolved.

Meanwhile, fans kept demanding he and his brothers return to past classic works, including “In Living Color.” The sketch comedy series, created by his brother Keenan (who also starred in it), also featured Damon, Marlon and Kim Wayans. Shawn Wayans was the show’s DJ and was a cast member and writer.

The show ran on Fox from 1990 to 1994 and famously helped launch the careers of Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson, Jamie Foxx, David Allen Grier and others.

But Wayans says there are no discussions about a return of “In Living Color.”

“I don’t know if it could happen or not," he says. "I don’t have answers for you. ‘Living Color’ was lightning in a bottle. It was caught in that bottle at that time. We got to see it happen, and it went away. But I won’t say never. I’d love to see a ‘Living Color’ special where we just bug out real hard for a half-hour and go away again.”

Fans also want another go-round with “White Chicks,” in which Shawn and Marlon Wayans play FBI agents who go undercover as white women. The 2004 comedy grossed over $100 million.

“I didn't know how it was going to be received," he says. "I just knew we were doing something crazy and different. I'm happy it was embraced and loved by audiences the way it has been. I had nerves with that one. We were taking a big risk.”

That's a project that could be revisited.

“We talk about it from time to time," Wayans says. "That's still actively a thing that could happen, but it ain't happening now.”

But would it be problematic today to put Black actors in whiteface, as in the original movie?

“We would go for it — give them the same ride they got the first time,” he says.

What Shawn Wayans • When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 22-23 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $38-$58 • More info heliumcomedy.com

