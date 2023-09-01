One of Ken “KB” Brown’s crowning achievements as a stage and production manager for concerts and festivals was the night he pulled off the seemingly impossible.

He got Lauryn Hill onstage on time at LouFest in Forest Park in 2016.

While it might not sound like a big deal, Hill is notorious for being alarmingly late to the stage. And Brown knew it.

“I said to a bunch of friends that evening I want it written on my headstone that I actually got Lauryn Hill on and off stage, on time,” says Brown, 51, a native St. Louisan who at the time was side gigging from his work as production manager at the Pageant.

The Lauryn Hill footnote is just one of many in a career that has exploded since he moved in 2020 to Los Angeles.

He’s living a live music dream, by his own definition.

The former Sound Warehouse record store employee worked as stage manager for Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed “Big Steppers Tour” in 2022, taking him around the world for five months. The same year, he worked as production manager for a Smashing Pumpkins tour.

Brown worked this year as stage manager for rapper Future and for the main stage at the Rolling Loud California festival, with Playboi Carti, Future, Travis Scott and Lil Wayne. He spent much of the spring and summer in Europe, on tour as a stage manager and show caller with film composer Hans Zimmer, then stage managing Maggie Rogers’ summer tour.

He returned to St. Louis to work as a stage manager at Evolution Festival, Aug. 26-27 in Forest Park. He will follow that with Music at the Intersection, Sept. 9-10 in Grand Center, then a Live Nation gig assisting with production for an Aerosmith/Black Crowes tour (playing Enterprise Center Oct. 26).

“It’s always a joy to see when the show goes off,” he says. “I love being on the side of the stage, out of view and seeing people loving it. I like seeing them watching the show, knowing I’m a part of that.”

He describes the role of a stage manager as managing all aspects of the stage, including all associated labor.

“A lot of it is being the liaison — the in-between person,” he says. “You got people coming to you, ‘I need somebody to do this,’ and I’m directing people, making sure changeovers happen when they’re supposed to, that I get the stagehands in place, and that the gear and risers are coming on and off.”

Brown, who works 100% freelance, says each day is something different — “and always something good. I decide who I wanna work with and go where I want to go. It’s fun, but it’s also challenging. It’s like a puzzle. You try to sync up the pieces and make it work.”

He has also been the stage manager at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Coachella, Electric Forest, Desert Daze, Splash House, Shipyard and Taco Fest.

Christian Coffey, tour director for Kendrick Lamar, has known Brown for nearly a decade and worked with him at the Pageant.

““We finally got the opportunity to work together in 2022 for an extended period on the road,” Coffey says. “KB brings not only a professionalism and dedication, but levity every day. His work and soul were so impactful to us and such an asset for every gig that he works.”

Lamar’s tour is Brown’s favorite experience so far. The huge show also took Brown all over the world, including to Australia, Europe and Abu Dhabi. Lamar’s “Big Steppers Tour” is the highest-grossing tour by a rapper as a headlining act in history.

“I not only watched the show every night but would watch different parts and different chucks and always have fun,” he says. “He’s such a nice guy, and it was fun to watch him interact with the crowd and grow on the tour. I was on tour with him for so long, you become family with them.”

Brown, a 1989 graduate of Riverview Gardens High School, knew as far back as his days working as a sales associate at Sound Warehouse in North County that he wanted to make his living in music. He was always a big fan and absorbed his mother’s amazing vinyl collection of rock, Motown and more from the late 1950s to the ’70s.

But Brown wasn’t an artist himself, so he wasn’t sure what a career in music could look like.

He knew Sound Warehouse barely rated as a real step toward his goal. He was really only working there for the employee discounts, scoops on when new albums were being released and, if he was lucky, free concert tickets.

Brown’s first job in the field was in Austin, Texas, where he worked for Direct Events. Initially, he was front office manager and also worked with advance tour marketing, assembling displays. He picked up shifts as a stagehand, which are plentiful in a music city like Austin, where the South By Southwest music festival and conference is based.

“It seemed like everybody was coming there. It was pretty amazing,” says Brown, who mostly worked at La Zona Rosa, a music venue, though he occasionally worked shifts at Austin Music Hall and the Backyard. Eventually, the La Zona Rosa production manager asked him to be stage manager, which he started in 1999.

“It was at a higher rate, and I was the ringleader of the stagehands,” he says. “I was always there, so why not?”

From 2008 to 2020, St. Louis knew Brown for his work as production manger at the Pageant. He oversaw all aspects of the show, not just what happened onstage. He prefers stage managing.

“At the Pageant, I had to deal with security, but I don’t when I’m stage manager,” he says. “Also at the Pageant, a lot of tours do VIP things. As stage manager I don’t have to deal with that. As production manager, I do. As I’ve gotten older, I really enjoy stage managing. I might be the No. 3 person on the tour. I’m OK with that role. When I’m done at the end of the night, I’m truly done. As soon as the last truck closes, I can go home.”

He credits the Pageant with helping him grow to be a freelancer in the industry. He made many contacts there that have come in handy.

“A lot of business in industries is about who you know,” he says. “Ours is especially who you know. I get emails saying ‘I got your name from so-and-so, and are you available for this gig?’”

LouFest, Fair St. Louis and Pointfest were some of the freelance gigs Brown worked while at the Pageant.

“I love doing festivals, and I did more and more festivals,” he says. “Pat (Hagin, co-partner at the Pageant) was always great about it. He didn’t mind us taking off, as long as our shifts got covered.”

Hagin says Brown “truly loves the business. I can’t imagine him being happy doing anything else.”

“He’s quite a big personality, and he does his best to get along with everybody,” says Hagin, who is impressed that Brown thrives in an industry that has a tendency to beat down its own.

He also says Brown is great at handling backstage conflicts at concerts.

“Putting out drama was part of his job,” Hagin says. “Sometimes there’s friction amongst bands. Things can get delicate. KB was good at sensing that and doing his best to diffuse or distract from it.”

He remembers one night at the Pageant in 2011, when that wasn’t the case. Neither Brown nor anyone else could get Lauryn Hill onstage until just before midnight, much to the chagrin of the audience.

“We were all pulling out our hair,” Hagin says. “I put a lot of pressure on my people for the shows to run on time.”

Brown left the Pageant in the pandemic’s first summer. He had been furloughed, like most everyone else there, though he was one of the first brought back to work on the venue’s livestreaming efforts.

Though he and his wife, a chiropractor and Pilates instructor, love St. Louis, they had been kicking around the idea of a move to Los Angeles, where his wife’s sister lives.

While keeping a full schedule that takes him around the world, Brown loves being able to do his thing back in St. Louis.

Coming home means seeing family and friends, and if a paycheck is involved, that’s even better.

“I love St. Louis, even if there are things I don’t love about it overall,” he says. “But St. Louis is always gonna be my hometown.”

