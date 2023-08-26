ST. LOUIS — Morning storms have delayed the start of a new music, barbecue and bourbon festival in Forest Park, organizers said Saturday afternoon.

"Due to lightning this morning, the Evolution Festival is working on a delayed start and schedule update," organizers announced at about 1:30 p.m. "Information with details to follow will be announced shortly."

Gates were scheduled to open at 2 p.m. The first act, Punk Lady Apple, had been set to start at 3 p.m., followed by Modern English at 3:35 p.m., according to the festival's online schedule.

Gates will now open at 3 p.m., organizers said. Opening acts pushed to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., organizers later said.

The new schedule follows.

Lindenwood Stage:

Punk Lady Apple 4 - 4:30 p.m.

The Knuckles 5 - 5:30 p.m.

Sugarhill Gang 6:10 - 6:40 p.m.

Nikki Lane 7:20 - 8 p.m.

Visit MO Stage:

Modern English 4:30 - 5 p.m.

Cautious Clay 5:45 - 6:10 p.m.

Brittany Howard 6:40 - 7:20 p.m.

Black Crowes 8 - 9:05 p.m.

Black Keys 9:35 - 11:00 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how the storms affected start times.

The festival continues on Sunday.