Beyoncé is performing Monday night in St. Louis, and to mark the arrival of the BeyHive, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones posted a short video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, celebrating the women who run the city of St. Louis along with an excerpt of Beyoncé’s 2011 hit, “Run the World (Girls).”

The video flashes portraits of Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green, Aldermanic President Megan Green and other top city officials as Beyoncé sings “Who runs the world (girls), who runs this mutha (girls).”

Also Monday, Jones issued a proclamation declaring Monday “Queen Bey Day,” honoring Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for her contributions to music, culture, and philanthropy.

“Beyoncé is an inspiration to independent women across the world, and St. Louis is ready to move to her iconic hits at tonight’s show,” Jones said in a statement. “Beyoncé’s idol, Tina Turner, launched her career right here in St. Louis, and our city is proud to be a part of that legacy and her story.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Dome at America’s Center.

Jones’ post on X was on her personal account, @tishaura, which she said she was abandoning last year, a few months after Elon Musk took over the social media platform.