Last year, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra went on a tour of five European cities. For its 2023-24 season, the SLSO is on the road once again, albeit without having to leave the St. Louis area.

The major renovation and expansion of Powell Hall is underway, but it is not expected to be completed until sometime in 2025. Until then, the orchestra is on the move — to the Touhill Performing Arts Center, Stifel Theatre and other locations. That presents a challenge to the organization but also offers a chance to engage with the community like never before.

“It’s an opportunity to meet new people,” says music director Stéphane Denève, entering his fifth season with the SLSO.

When finished, Powell Hall “will be the same and improved,” he says. Until then, however, the Touhill and Stifel are worthy substitutes. Denève says the acoustics are excellent, and the venues’ varied sizes have inspired programming suited to each.

The more intimate Touhill, with a capacity of 1,600, will most often feature repertoire for a mid-sized orchestra. The much larger Stifel, which seats 3,100, allows space for concerts with the full orchestra plus the St. Louis Symphony Chorus or In Unison Chorus; a collaboration with the Big Muddy Dance Company (performing Denève’s own suite drawn from Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” ballet); an appearance by superstar cellist Yo-Yo Ma; and other major events.

The Stifel concerts, incidentally, mark a sort of homecoming for the SLSO. Originally known as the Municipal Opera House and later Kiel Opera House, the venue was the orchestra’s home theater from 1934 until the move in 1968 to Powell.

“It’s our home away from home, which was a home before the home,” Denève says with a laugh.

Forest Park concert

First up for the orchestra is its annual free concert at the base of Art Hill in Forest Park.

“It’s officially my favorite event of the year because I feel like I meet the community, I meet the town,” Denève says. “There is something quite magical there. There are so many people, and I feel so close to them. You are really with the audience — inside the audience. And we have a fun program once again.”

That program includes music by Prokofiev, Johann Strauss I and II, John Philip Sousa, John Williams, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein and others, performed by the SLSO along with members of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and In Unison Chorus. Food trucks will be on-site, and a fireworks display will close the evening.

Season at a glance

There is no formal theme to the coming season, but as part of its effort to meet and greet new constituencies, the SLSO will join forces with a number of St. Louis institutions.

In addition to the Big Muddy collab (March 16-17), a project teams the SLSO with the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum (“Holocaust Composer Stories: Pavel Haas,” Sept. 26 at the museum).

Clarinetist Victor Goines, president of Jazz St. Louis, joins the orchestra for Stravinsky’s “Ebony Concerto” (Jan. 13), one of three jazz-meets-classical concerts led by SLSO conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin. The jazz series also includes “Porgy and Bess” (Jan. 12) and “Rhapsody in Blue” (Jan. 21), all at the Touhill.

“The three programs that Leonard will present are very exciting, very well-crafted,” Denève says, noting that the jazz theme is appropriate for and representative of St. Louis. As for Slatkin himself, “We have a great connection with him and I respect and admire him a lot,” he says.

The orchestra will perform at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis (Feb. 28) for the first time since 2018. As happens annually, SLSO musicians will perform an informal, outdoor chamber concert on Washington University’s South 40 campus (Sept. 18) and present an hourlong “Citywide Symphony Shabbat” at the Jewish Community Center (Oct. 27).

A new chamber music series, “Live at the Sheldon,” curated and performed by SLSO musicians, will premiere with the program “Winds With Strings,” curated by principal clarinetist Scott Andrews and principal bassoon Andrew Cuneo (Oct. 25), with subsequent programs in December, February, March and April.

The SLSO’s “Live at the Pulitzer” series will celebrate its 20th anniversary and will be curated by St. Louis-based composer Christopher Stark, an associate professor of composition at Washington University. The first program is “Line and Light” (Nov. 14 at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation).

Other concerts will play at Lindenwood University’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts (including a Lunar New Year program conducted by Norman Huynh on Feb. 10) and at community events and schools. The orchestra offers a variety of education programs and family concerts, as well.

“We’ll be everywhere,” says SLSO president and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard. Despite the logistical challenges, she says, “we’re ready to welcome our audiences warmly and to make this as smooth as possible for them.”

Superstar soloists

“An Evening With Yo-Yo Ma” (May 3 at Stifel) brings the celebrated cellist back to St. Louis to perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto. He last performed with the SLSO in 2013. Ma is not merely the most famous musician in the classical world but an esteemed cultural ambassador as well.

“There’s nobody like him, really,” Denève says. “He is unique. He has such incredible karma.”

The pair worked together recently in Miami.

“It’s fascinating to see how he interacts with young people,” Denève says. “I took note of what he said to the young musicians, and it was something they will treasure for their whole lives. He’s so inspiring.”

The official season-opening concerts feature Hilary Hahn (Sept. 23-24 at Stifel) performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. It’s her first appearance with the SLSO in more than 20 years.

“She’s an incredible artist,” Denève says. “We worked together (elsewhere) twice last season, and I was amazed how incredibly demanding she was with dynamics and details and dreaming what (the piece) should be. It will be something magical.”

Another famed violinist, Grammy winner Augustin Hadelich, performs Barber’s Violin Concerto (Feb. 2 at the Touhill).

Beethoven, Beethoven, Beethoven

The SLSO will play its way through a complete cycle of Beethoven’s piano concertos this season, with Denève conducting three of the concerts. The first finds Jonathan Biss performing Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto (Sept. 29-30); then it’s Paul Lewis (the Fourth, Nov. 3 and 5); and Tom Borrow (the Fifth, aka “Emperor,” March 22-23). Elim Chan conducts Ingrid Fliter (the Third, Oct. 20-21); and John Storgårds conducts Marie-Ange Nguci (the Second, April 20-21). All take place at the Touhill.

Choral and opera concerts

Voices will ring out in a number of programs featuring esteemed opera singers as well as the St. Louis Symphony Chorus. James Gaffigan conducts “Opera in Concert: Cavalleria rusticana” (Nov. 11-12 at Stifel), featuring the title piece by Pietro Mascagni, while Orff’s “Carmina Burana” (Feb. 17-18 at Stifel) and Verdi’s Requiem (April 27-28 at Stifel) both have Denève on the podium.

Famous works, debuts and returning artists

Works from the classical canon that the SLSO will perform this season include Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, and the aforementioned “Carmina Burana,” “Romeo and Juliet Suite” and Verdi’s “Requiem.”

Two pieces will receive their world premiere performances: Jeff Beal’s Violin Concerto and Adam Schoenberg’s “New Work.” Making its U.S. premiere is Hannah Eisendle’s “heliosis.” Among the 18 pieces receiving their debut SLSO performance are Lera Auerbach’s “Icarus,” Unsuk Chin’s “subito con forza,” Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja,” Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 and Albert Roussel’s “The Spider’s Feast.” Nine of the 18 are by composers of today.

Artists returning to perform with the SLSO include conductors Chan, Gaffigan, Storgårds, David Danzmayr, Cristian Macelaru and Slatkin; pianists Biss, Fliter and Jeffrey Siegel; violinist Hadelich; and cellist Ma.

SLSO musicians serving as soloists this season are principal oboist Jelena Dirks (Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Oboe Concerto); assistant concertmaster Erin Schreiber (Georges Bizet/Pablo de Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy”); and associate principal cellist Melissa Brooks (Vincenzo Bellini’s “Casta Diva” from “Norma”).

Artists making their SLSO debut include conductor Christian Reif; violinists Randall Goosby, Kelly Hall-Tompkins and Benjamin Beilman; pianists Lewis, Borrow, Nguci and Aaron Diehl; clarinetist Goines; sopranos Heidi Melton, Ying Fang and Hulkar Sabirova; mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi; tenors Antonio Poli, Sunnyboy Dladla and Russell Thomas; baritones Brian Mulligan and Thomas Lehman; and bass Adam Palka.

Perennial favorites

Back again are the “Gospel Christmas” concerts, featuring the In Unison Chorus and special guest Bebe Winans (Dec. 8 at Stifel); the “Mercy Holiday Celebration” (Dec. 12-13 at Lindenwood University’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts and Dec. 16-17 at Stifel); the “New Year’s Eve Celebration” (Dec. 31 at Stifel); and “Lift Every Voice: A Black History Month Celebration” with the In Unison Chorus (Feb. 23 at Stifel).

The SLSO will once again perform live movie scores to accompany “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 6, Oct. 8); “Back to the Future” (Dec. 28-29); “Encanto” (March 9-10); and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (April 13-14). These programs are presented at Stifel.

Select Saturday night classical concerts once again will be broadcast live and streamed online by 90.7 KWMU and Classic 107.3.

Powell Hall renovation

Work on the $100 million expansion at Powell Hall, the first major project at the venue since 1968, began at the close of the 2022-23 season. The main feature of the project is a 65,000-square-foot addition that will wrap around the south and east sides of the building and house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. The seats, which date to 1967, will be replaced, and legroom will be added.

“We’re doubling the size of the building and renovating, and both are happening at the same time,” president and CEO Bernard says.

Currently, the backstage area is under construction and its foundation is in place. “So the backstage is taking form,” she says, “and they’re starting to dig on the south side, which is where the lobby extension will go. That will connect the education center to the backstage.”

In the hall, the seats have been removed, the basement has been cleared out and the floors are being worked on. And in the lobby, the entrance and box office have been removed to make way for the planned bistro.

“It’s very exciting,” Bernard says. “Over the course of the next few months, you’re going to start seeing the structure of the backstage and the lobby and the education and learning center.

“It’s too soon to tell when it will be finished, but everything is on schedule.”

What St. Louis Symphony Orchestra • When 7 p.m. Sept. 21 • Where Art Hill, Forest Park • How much Free • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org