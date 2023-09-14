Q: We have a 17-year-old son who could care less about growing up and taking responsibility. I've talked with some of his friends' parents, and they complain about the same thing. Why do they act like they're still 15 and just aren't interested in becoming an adult? It's like they're stuck. What are other parents doing to try to motivate their teens to move forward and grow up?

From a reader • We have three teenagers, two boys and one girl. Our daughter is the oldest and has been working at a job for the last year. Our sons have been much less motivated to grow up because we pay for everything. We decided to put restrictions on what we were going to shell out money for and gave them three weeks to get a part-time job working at least 15 hours a week. One got a job right away; the other had to find out the hard way that we meant what we said and finally found a job. Making them responsible to have to pay for certain things has helped them to become more responsible. Insisting that your son get a job may be the wake-up call he needs. — Tara V. in San Diego, California

From Jodie Lynn • There has been a lot of discussion in the past few years about kids being stuck in "adolescence mode" even after turning 17 or 18. There are many different theories, one of which is that as parents we do not give them enough responsibilities to do at home. Another is that being busy ourselves, we don't have time to teach them the necessary skills that they need to feel more comfortable in helping out and doing a job well. In other words, for one reason or another, we just do things ourselves instead of teaching them to do specific chores, especially if they are involved in various school programs and extracurricular activities.

On the other hand, there are plenty of teens who are very responsible and are readily available to help parents in whatever way is needed, even eager to get a part-time job and pay for the extra things that they want while also saving money.

If your son doesn't have specific chores to do at home, start there and take the time to show him how to do them. If he doesn't do them in an acceptable manner, he gets a redo. It may be a challenge to get through to him that he is now in charge of certain things and may require you to limit his time on his digital devices until he takes you seriously. Be consistent in your rules, implement consequences and follow through on them.

Use praise when he makes progress and this will help him to gain self-confidence and perhaps inspire him to want to do and try more things. For example, he may go through enough self-growth that he could try a part-time job.

CAN YOU HELP?

I just served my day as a volunteer in the lunchroom. I found out that my fourth-grade daughter always trades her lunches for bits and pieces of others. It was a little shocking. It looks like she’s not the only one but she’s allergic to peanuts. I’m going to have to discuss this with her teacher, but I hate going over her head. Is there something else I can do that won’t embarrass her?