Q: I babysit a little girl who is 18 months old. Every once in a while her older brother, who is 4, stays home and I care for him as well. In the beginning, he was horrible to me and his little sister. Now, he does very well with both of us. He still throws temper tantrums with his mom. I’d like to tell his mom some things to do when he does this. Would I be overstepping my boundaries if I shared with her what I did to get him to stop when he’s with me? I don’t want to make her upset or feel trivial about raising her kids.

From a reader • If you have some tricks or tips to stop his behavior toward his mom, tell her. I’m sure she would appreciate anything you had to share. Unless she’s one of those moms who thinks that she knows everything, go for it. If I were in her shoes, I would be forever grateful. — Charlotte White in New York City

From Jodie Lynn • Parents and grandparents are always looking for tips on parenting, especially if they are doable and actually work.

If you feel that the little boy would respond well and it would definitely help his mom, sure, mention it to her. You would not only be taking stress and frustration off of her but basically the whole household.

Keep in mind that you’ve spent time with both of the kids and the mom and you probably have a gut feeling on whether you think she would react positively. If nothing else, she hopefully would recognize that you are just trying to help.

On the other hand, if you feel she will become upset by you suggesting that she cannot control her 4-year-old son, try to incorporate some of your tips in a different way. I mean, it’s not worth losing your job over.

For example, come a little early or stay a little late a couple of times, and if her son starts his usual acting out routine, do whatever it is you do to get him to stop the unacceptable behavior. She will most likely quickly pick up on it and try it on her own.

