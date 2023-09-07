Q • My children love their Aunt Helen, but she is very judgmental. We love her, but we’re scared she’s teaching our three kids how to judge people, places and things. How’s the best way to explain to them that this isn’t a good outlook and how do we ask her to stop? We try to tell them that they need to stop, but it’s going nowhere.

From a reader • My nieces and nephews were in love with me as their aunt, but truth be known, I strained to be “cool.” I did things on purpose to get the "queen" status. My nephew got called into the school office after telling one of his teachers that she dressed like she lived in a Goodwill store. He was put on an extended suspension and missed several subject reviews and at least one big test. The Goodwill store comment came from me. I thought it was funny at the time. I took the blame real quick and changed my language around them instantly. You definitely need to talk to their aunt and explain that it’s not OK and why. — Stella B. in Augusta, Georgia

From Jodie Lynn • There's always a best-loved relative, for better or worse, and there’s always a reason why.

Their aunt, for example, may be popular due to her attitude and fun, outgoing personality that your kids can connect with. Maybe she's extremely funny.

Her judgmental attitude may also be a magnet of sorts. Sometimes, having a better-than-thou, quick to insult, carefree personality can impress people, especially kids. It may seem like she's living her life with no restrictions while putting others in their place.

Additionally, kids are even more confused about life than we are. It can be reassuring to them to think they've aligned themselves with someone who confidently acts like they know better than most others.

However, these traits aren't those of a good person. Most of us know that kind of attitude can lead to a lot of trouble in school, in public and at the workplace.

I agree with the reader above; you’ll need to have a serious talk with their aunt.

Be prepared: it may not go too well at first. Be ready with some examples for each child of things that you think could potentially get them in trouble.

Also, don’t blame her for who she is. She may not even be aware of the potential problems that she's causing. Point out to her that the kids love her so much that they want to mimic her negative behavior. Explain why you feel that could lead to trouble.

Talk calmly with her in a quiet place. Let her know that you just want the best for your kids. Don't aim to make her feel guilty but do urge her to consider her influence on the children and things will most likely turn out well.

CAN YOU HELP?

Our daughter has friends that seem almost like the characters from the "Mean Girls" movie. When she is away from them, she’s calm, nice and thoughtful. We’re trying to understand the weird relationship she has with this specific group. What can we do to be more important in her life where we can potentially have more input? Or do we just hound her with questions until we get answers?