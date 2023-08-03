Q: I know this is a common question, but we really need help potty training our 2-year-old daughter. She wants to play with her potty instead of doing her business. Any tips?

From a reader • It sounds like your daughter is not interested in potty training. Why not try again later when she understands what it is you want her to do? It’s not like she needs to be potty-trained for anything in particular at this point. — Rosie Williams in Boise, Idaho

From Jodie Lynn • Some parents have an easy time with potty training and some have a terrible experience.

Either way, I agree with the reader above about not rushing it, as there is really no reason to be urgent in this specific situation. Your daughter isn’t in preschool, for example, where there’s a requirement for it.

While I realize parents want their kids to be potty-trained as soon as possible for many reasons, taking a little longer would work out best if she’s interested in playing with the potty instead of using it as needed.

Instead of getting upset about her current behavior, just put the potty away for a few months. Or, if it’s not causing frustration for anyone, just let her play with it to get familiar.

I once knew a couple who used their daughter’s dolls and stuffed animals to help train her by setting them on and near the potty. They used different small objects and liquids to represent what they wanted her to do.

This somewhat silly but successful process taught her what to expect and the procedure of what to do and what would follow. It sounds goofy, but it's kind of ingenious.

CAN YOU HELP?

I teach first grade and every year, I see parents buy students all kinds of exciting but pointless gadgets for school. Some of them even give their kids cell phones so that they can call their child at lunch or on the playground. I send the majority of these things back with a note that they are not a part of the school supplies and to please keep them at home. Unfortunately, I agitated a lot of people. Is there another way to do this without making everyone upset?