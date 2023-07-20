Q: When my daughter takes trips, she asks me to watch her dog, which I do. This summer her two boys are home from college but she still travels. This leaves me with a whole lot of extra responsibility. In addition, her older daughter, who lives on her own, comes by almost daily to rob her mom’s fridge of food. She even tries to take food that my daughter has prepared for the boys. We get into a lot of arguments. She makes good money but can’t seem to cook on her own and it drives me nuts! I don’t mind helping my daughter out but I’m not there to monitor the kids and pick up after them. What should I say to her to stop this insanity?

From a reader • Unless you need your granddaughter to help with something, ask your daughter to ask her not to come over at all while you are at the house. There is no reason for this to be happening in the first place. It appears that your granddaughter is simply lazy and wants everything handed to her. — G.H. in Fort Worth, Texas

From Jodie Lynn • This has to be maddening while already trying to supervise the kids, dog and household. You are right not to want to put up with it.

Unfortunately, your daughter has allowed your granddaughter to continue with this type of behavior. It must not be that big of a deal to her, unless she is actually thinking that it’s the kids that are home from college who are eating all the food.

If your granddaughter thinks she's not doing anything wrong, then of course she is going to take advantage of the situation. It’s super convenient for her and saves her all kinds of money to spend on other things.

The reader’s suggestion above would be a good idea, at least while you are there at the house taking care of things. It certainly couldn’t hurt and would alleviate some of the tension that it’s currently causing between you and your granddaughter.

Before you agree to do this again before your daughter’s next trip, get things out in the open and straightened out beforehand with both your daughter as well as your granddaughter.

CAN YOU HELP?

A lot of my friends are thinking about homeschooling due to the teacher shortages at our schools. Just like with everything else, when researching something new, it’s confusing. What tips would you have for this specific situation? For example, what are some of the best questions to ask?