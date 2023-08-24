Q • My kids seem a little stressed and are showing signs of anxiety about the new school year. They seem to have a tad more nervousness about it. What are some things to do to calm them down and get them more motivated about it?

From a reader • Our fourth- and sixth-graders are doing the same thing. Although we’ve been down this path before, it seems like each year there are new things that worry them. This year I asked their pediatrician about it and he said that the main things are to try to talk with them separately and not have any distractions: no noise at all. Focus is also important. It seems like this advice worked out better than what we’ve done in the past. — Char and Joey R. in Raleigh, North Carolina

From Jodie Lynn • Many kids and parents get anxious at the start of the school year, though probably for different reasons.

However, parents will easily pick up on their children’s anxiety, which can cause double-duty worrying.

It’s super important to not only talk to them in a private area as the reader above suggested, but also give them a little space to voice their concerns without judgment.

I’ve said all along that things our kids may have reservations about may seem silly to us, but they're not to them. Therefore, don’t voice your opinion out loud to them.

Understanding is what they need and listening intently with only a few words spoken is one of the best ways to calm their nerves in this situation. Let them do most of the talking unless they specifically ask questions. Let them know that you support their choices in difficult situations. This will build their self-care and their self-confidence.

Things will definitely crop up as the school year progresses; just be ready with a listening ear.

As usual, keep your patience in check and stay calm as this type of presence will inspire calmness in our kids.

CAN YOU HELP?

My children love their Aunt Helen, but she is very judgmental. We love her too, but we’re scared she’s teaching our three kids how to judge people, places and things. What's the best way to explain to them that this isn’t a good outlook and how do we ask her to stop? We try to tell them that they need to stop but it’s going nowhere.