Q • Why do some parents do anything to prevent or shorten their kid's temper tantrum in public? It's ridiculous to buy the child everything that they are screaming for, and I am as guilty as the next person. Please help me stop this madness.

From a reader • Our 4-year-old has temper tantrums, and we've decided not to take him out shopping with us if it's more than an hour until he's older. Neither his father nor I have the patience or time to deal with it. Hopefully one day soon he'll figure it out and change his behavior. Until then, we hire a babysitter as we're on a very time-constrained schedule. — D.S. in San Diego

From Jodie Lynn • Kids of all ages can have a temper tantrum, about whatever. But when they are between the ages of 18 months and 4 years old, it can sometimes really get out of hand. It's terribly frustrating and can be quite embarrassing not only to the parents but for everyone around, especially in public. It feels as though all eyes are on you. This is probably the No. 1 reason parents feel the need to do whatever it takes to quiet the child and to do so as quickly as possible.

The problem is that like with many things done with our children, our previous actions become an expected reaction. The child anticipates what will take place when a temper tantrum happens simply because it has become a learned habit and believe it or not, it can be manipulation on their part. Therefore, you will have to focus on unlearning your child's habits.

The best way to do this is to warn your child beforehand that if they act up in an unacceptable manner, mommy and daddy (or whomever the child is with) will leave with the child. Of course, this is not so easily explained to an 18-month-old and that is why it’s best not to take them on a shopping trip unless it’s going to be 30 minutes or less. The older they are, the sooner they'll get the gist of the situation once it happens repeatedly.

As soon as a temper tantrum starts, pick your child up and leave the store, restaurant or wherever you are. Don't say a word. When you get home, put your child in their bedroom. If they come out, pick them up and put them back inside the same room. Do all of this without talking unless the child has calmed down and you are also calm. If this is the case, explain again that this will be the outcome with this type of behavior. Don't dwell on the situation, just change the topic and move on.

If this sounds like a lot of work, you are correct. But it's worth it and will work as long as you follow through each time and stay calm.

