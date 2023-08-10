Q: I teach first grade and every year, I see parents buy students all kinds of exciting but pointless gadgets for school. Some of them even give their kids cell phones so that they can call their child at lunch or on the playground. I send the majority of these things back with a note that they are not a part of the school supplies and to please keep them at home. Unfortunately, this agitates lot of people. Is there another way to do this without making everyone upset?

From a reader • You might try calling each one of the children’s parents explaining things that they as students need and don’t need. I’ve done this for the past couple of years, and it seems to help cut down on the gadgets and stuff that they don’t need to bring to school. — V. I. in Arlington, Texas

From Jodie Lynn • We’ve all done it ... bought that little extra something that we thought our kids would enjoy at school that maybe no one else may have, even though we know it could be sent home.

For example, the required school supplies list has two red pens listed for group checking and correcting papers in class. It doesn’t specify that they need to be Bic medium points.

You kiddo wants to use a big fat red pen that has a little glitter added to the ink in gel form. You also think it’s pretty cool and so you buy it for them. I understand this, but there are definitely still things you can do.

Even though there is generally a back-to-school shopping list posted at stores above the school supplies, teachers could try to head some of these potential mishaps off by emailing your own school supply list, if possible.

If you don’t care what kind of merchandise the students bring in for particular subjects, tell them so by marking them with an OK or check mark or maybe just put them in a different row.

No matter how much you try to prepare kids and their parents with regard to school supplies, there will always be kids who can persuade their parents to get a few oddities and others who have perfectly good reasons for getting them.

However, if you’re a little more assertive in mapping out the supplies, you may have less phone calls, emails, notes, etc., to deal with to alert the parents that certain things have to stay at home.

To be sure that the parent actually reads any notes, ask for a reply back to confirm that they did so.

CAN YOU HELP?

My kids seem a little stressed and are showing signs of anxiety about the new school year. They seem to have a tad more nervousness about it. What are some things to do to calm them down and get them more motivated about it?