Q • Our 20-month-old son frequently wakes up during the night. We’ve tried different things, but he just wants us to hold him. We take turns getting up but it does affect both of us. What’s going on and what should we try?

From a reader • It sounds like your son is cutting his molars, which can be very painful, and they end up waking him up. There are things over the counter that you can buy to help alleviate some of the pain. Talk with your pharmacist and ask for advice. They see hundreds of patients every week and know what may work best for his age. — Olivia E. in St. Paul, Minnesota

From Jodie Lynn • There are many reasons why your son may be waking up. He could be sleeping too much during the day and thus, he's just not going to need that much continuous sleep at night. If he goes to a daycare, ask whoever takes care of him how often and for how long he naps. They will work with you to get that time shortened. If that is the problem, he will have to learn a new sleeping habit and more or less replace the old one of waking up and staying up. This may take several weeks.

During this time, perhaps you can play recordings of various things that may help to distract and calm him so that he can go to sleep and stay asleep. Some examples are sounds of a vacuum running, someone reading a book with a gentle voice, his favorite soft “sleepy time” music without words, etc. Another possibility is that he is indeed cutting his molars. Check with your pediatrician and follow his or her advice.

Also ask about allowing him to have a slightly frozen or at least very cold teething ring to chew on and/or a cold washcloth to gnaw on. Unfortunately, these may be the first molars or possibly the beginning of the second set. Since they are rather large and have a lot more tooth to actually break through the gums, it may take a while. Just know that this too shall pass.

CAN YOU HELP?

Why is it so important for my 12-year-old son to think that he needs to have a girlfriend? Most of his friends meet with a group and meet the girls there. Our son doesn't have a specific girl to meet and he is beginning to become depressed. Aren't he and his friends putting unnecessary pressure on themselves and the girls? How can we downplay this pairing up and encourage him to have girls as friends and not one particular girlfriend?