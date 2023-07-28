Board games are all about competition. But for St. Louis game designers, it’s paradoxically more a matter of cooperation.

On the second Sunday and fourth Tuesday of each month, a number of people — anywhere from four to 24 — meet at the Miniature Market game store in Des Peres to play and critique games that are in all stages of development.

It’s called “play-testing” the games. Game designers bring in their early prototypes. Other game designers play the games and offer suggestions about what works and does not work about them.

“We help with design aspects, the art or mechanics within the game. Something to speed up or slow down game play,” says game-designer and publisher Jakob Wamser.

Wamser, 41, designed the game Turn for the Wurst with his brother Phill. That game has the distinction of being an answer to a recent “Jeopardy” question (“A recipe completion card game in which you build the perfect hot dog is called ‘Turn for’ this”).

The game is a variant of rummy, Jakob Wamser says, but instead of an ordinary deck of playing cards, the cards instead have hot dog condiments humorously illustrated on them. Players have to match the cards to specific recipes printed on separate cards.

A chili dog, for instance, would require a card with chili on it, a card with cheese and a card with onions.

The Wamsers have another card game coming out soon, Shiner — The Prohibition Moonshine Game. It’s played with just 18 cards, so it doesn’t take long; Jakob Wamser calls it a combination of poker and Old Maid.

The Wamsers — their company is WamWam Games — came to the game-designing world the same way many others do: They turned their hobby into a business, albeit just a fledgling business at this point.

When not designing games, they are often found playing their own games and others at such gaming stores as the Wizard’s Wagon in University City and Miniature Market in Des Peres and St. Peters.

Jakob Wamser calls Mark Sellmeyer “The Godfather of Gaming in St. Louis” because Sellmeyer founded the twice-monthly game-designer meetup group about 10 years ago. Sellmeyer, 59, of Maplewood, works at the Miniature Market warehouse and, naturally, has designed a few games in his time.

The process of getting them to the marketplace can be Kafkaesque.

Sellmeyer and Kathleen Mercury co-created one game that came out 1½ years ago. It was originally based on the idea of picking up luggage at the airport.

One publisher bought the game, but decided to change the set-up to a space-age theme, with the luggage conveyor belt turned instead into a black hole. When the company that was planning to make it was sold, Sellmeyer and Mercury regained control of the idea.

Another man was interested in publishing it, but the company he was working for did not renew his contract. Eventually, it came to the attention of WizKids, a New Jersey-based game producer, who had some suggestions of their own.

“They said, ‘Hey, we really like it, we want to publish it. Do you mind if we change the theme?’” Sellmeyer says.

“They wanted to change it to an Ancient Greek boat-racing game. The black hole became a Hydra. And they wanted to change the name to Greece Lightning.”

Which is the name it is available for today.

Sellmeyer won a national game-design contest about 10 years ago for a game called Spin Monkeys. After it won, the idea sat on a shelf for three years before it was finally produced.

“It did get published, but it kind of came and went,” he says.

That’s the reality of board-game designing. Thousands of games are published each year, ranging in format from simple PDFs to innovative boards with spinners or dice and many pieces. Only a lucky, talented few designers achieve stratospheric success.

One is Jamey Stegmaier, who formed the St. Louis-based Stonemaier Games with Alan Stone. Their games include Scythe, Wingspan and Viticulture — huge sellers, all. He is what the local, independent game designers aspire to become.

But it isn’t easy.

Larry Ashlock, 55, of Alton, self-published a card game called Tic-Tac-Match. His initial run of 500 copies sold out, so he is putting out a second edition of 1,500 more.

“I started working on this back in 2009. I was playing tic-tac-toe with my nephew. It was Thanksgiving Day. I was getting bored with it, but my nephew wanted to keep playing,” he says.

“I leaned over to my dad and said, ‘This is the dumbest game ever.’ My dad says, ‘Why don’t you figure out how to make it better?’”

Ashlock took aspects of tic-tac-toe and combined them with elements of the card game Uno. The process took years to refine and develop, with vital, supportive help and feedback from the meetup group that play-tested each new tweak and each new version.

Finally, he had a version that worked the way he wanted it to work.

“There’s a winner every time, which is the most fantastic part. With tic-tac-toe, there’s rarely a winner, unless you fall asleep,” he says.

Even his nephew loves the game. When they first played Tic-Toc-Match, he said, “That’s way funner!”

Ashlock now calls his company Way Funner Games.

Once a game is ready to go, then comes perhaps the hardest part — raising money to produce it.

Manufacturers, typically in China, require a minimum order of 500 games for independent self-publishers. Designers who hope to sell their games in retail stores usually need a minimum order of 5,000 games.

That usually means an initial investment of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, depending on the number and types of pieces that have to be created — not to mention the boxes the games come in.

The box is usually the most expensive part of games. Small runs of boxes with minimal printing cost about $10 apiece, though they are less expensive when produced on a bigger scale, says Tyson Gajewski, 43, of St. Louis, the events coordinator at Miniature Market responsible for running, among many other events, the twice-monthly game-designer meetups.

Kickstarter or other crowdsourcing sites are almost essential for small designers to raise such money. Not only are they a way for people to invest in a game that interests them, they help hype and promote games before they are even manufactured.

“With Kickstarter, you’re able to tell whether it will work or not, if there is an audience for this game. If not, why are people not supporting this game? Is it the theme, the mechanics, the artwork? We can get feedback,” says Adam Collins, 40, of the Shaw neighborhood, who designs games with partner Tim Forbis.

“We had one that did not do very well (on Kickstarter). We found out it was too simplistic. We’ve been doing development to give it more crunch, give it that strategy. That makes the game more appealing,” he says.

The process can be nerve-wracking and difficult.

Sellmeyer says, “I helped do a Kickstarter project several years ago, but I got so stressed by it. You only have a month to raise the money. You go to bed looking at the numbers and you wake up in the morning looking at the numbers. And it’s a lot of hard work.”

Collins hosts a podcast, “Eat Lunch and Board Game.” He ends every episode the same way, saying, “Board games build bridges.”

“It’s true. I’ve seen it bring offices together, very divided offices,” he says.

By playing board games with colleagues at work during lunch hour, he says he helps build camaraderie and open lines of communication with people in other departments.

For Wamser, the appeal of board games is “controlled competition and conflict. It’s easy to sit across the table from someone and have a set of rules that you agree to. When you agree to these rules, you can compete with them,” he says.

“Who doesn’t like being competitive with friends?”

But the competition is only on opposite sides of the game table. Wamser and Collins sometimes share a booth at local farmers markets to pitch their games, and each other’s.

“Whether he sells more or we do, it doesn’t matter,” Collins says.

“The industry as a whole is very cooperative. We all want to see everyone succeed. The more games that are available of different types at different levels, the better for everybody.”