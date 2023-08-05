ST. LOUIS — Second verse, same as the first.

The second corpse flower in one week started blooming on Saturday at the Missouri Botanical Garden. When the flower is fully open it will spread its stench throughout the garden's Linnean House, where it is on display.

Flies will be able to smell it from as far as a mile away, though, and that is the biological point, according to garden horticulturalist Emily Colletti. When it is in bloom, the flower famously smells like rotting flesh. Enticed by the otherworldly aroma, flies are attracted to it and thus, with luck, end up pollinating it.

This corpse flower — technically called the Amorphophallus titanum — is named Augie because it split from its twin flower named Octavia. The Roman emperor Augustus was the brother of Octavia the Younger.

Octavia the corpse flower bloomed July 30.

Corpse flowers smell the worst when the tightly wrapped flower unfurls completely around the tall stalk called the spadix rising from the center of the plant. Each one can take a different amount of time to come into full fetid flower, Colletti said, but they usually smell the worst in the late evening and early morning hours.

To accommodate aficionados of the odor of rotting flesh, the garden's Linnean House will be open for free Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Patrons with tickets to the Chihuly Nights exhibit can also see and smell it until that event closes at 10 p.m.

The smell will generally dissipate in the morning hours but may return Sunday afternoon as the day becomes warmer.

The garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard.