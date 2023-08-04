The selfie has arrived in St. Louis and is here to stay. A handful of stores and exhibitions in the city allow patrons to take photos of themselves in front of historical or fun backdrops.

Since the first selfie experience came to St. Louis in 2019, the growing number of exhibitions reflect a focus on social media, independence and self-confidence spurred by younger generations.

Most recently, the St. Louis Galleria welcomed a traveling selfie studio for the second year, offering eight booths with a “Through the Decades” theme for mall patrons from July 11 to Aug. 8.

Renee Cohee, property manager for the Galleria, says that last year’s exhibition was so successful that Brookfield Properties, their parent company, brought it back for another year. This year they added two weeks and three booths to the exhibition, which is free to mallgoers.

Cohee says that the popularity of the exhibit at the Galleria is a nod to the rise of social media culture.

“I think people crave attention,” she says. They want “anything that we can put in our social media that’s going to be colorful, captivating, nostalgic, different. I think the selfie studios are one of those ways that people can really show off.”

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, the exhibit was busy with parents and their young children as well as teenage girls. They’d prop their phones in tripod-like stands before posing or dancing in front of each glittering background. One couple, both dressed in all-black, took 15 minutes to set up the perfect shot in the LED-lighted “Future” booth.

Rebecca Cates put on lipstick before setting up her phone in front of the 1950s-style diner booth. She says she was shopping for back-to-school clothes at the Galleria when she spotted the exhibit.

“Someone taking a photo of you — that’s just a regular photo. But a selfie is unique,” Cates says. “It means you can take a picture for yourself and adjust it for different filters.”

Cates says that even though the Galleria booths are free, she would probably pay money for a selfie studio.

“As long as they did my hair and makeup, I could get with it,” she says, laughing.

Alvaro Torres, the owner of Selfie WRLD St. Louis saw an opportunity to jump on the monetized selfie trend. He is friends with the founder of the national Selfie WRLD franchise that started in 2019 and opened the St. Louis location in 2021.

Selfie WRLD St. Louis has 23 themed rooms and provides each customer with a ring light to prop their phone and a clicker to take photos from afar. Torres sees the selfie trend as a way to take control over one’s self-image.

“Whenever (customers) come in, when they are taking photos, they feel empowered,” Torres says.

Torres says that 90% of Selfie WLRD’s customers are young women, from little girls hosting birthday parties to adults throwing bachelorette bashes.

He emphasized that the exhibit is for all genders but says that women are “more aesthetic,” and likely have more of a desire to capture moments where they feel beautiful.

The Galleria exhibit, set up in the middle of the mall, attracts a slightly different, more diverse customer.

“You have your older clientele that is walking past that sees it and wants to play and have fun,” Cohee says. “Someone that’s going to a stagnant selfie studio place is probably going there because they want to take pictures for their social. Whereas we’re getting a larger gambit of people.”

The Galleria selfie station is mixing a new trend, selfies, with an older one — going to the mall.

Malls saw a decline in foot traffic in 2017, but actually picked back up post-pandemic, as consumers seemingly grew tired of online shopping. The Galleria selfie exhibit is a way to make the mall experience more than just buying clothes and food.

“The intention is that people are able to take some time and just have fun and revisit what the mall experience is really about. It’s about gathering, not just shopping or eating,” Cohee says.

So far, it seems to be working. Cohee passes the exhibit on the first floor of the Galleria several times per day and says there’s usually a couple of dozen people using the booths.

Union Station also jumped on the selfie trend this summer, opening its newest exhibit “Selfie Express,” in mid-July. The experience, which costs $10, offers 11 train-themed rooms in tribute to the historic 1894 terminal at Union Station.

Like the Galleria, the newest exhibition can be a draw to the other attractions (a Ferris wheel, mini-golf, mirror maze and ropes course) since tickets can be bought at a discount if combined.

Selfies are a relatively new money-maker for St. Louis, but seemingly a profitable one.

Sisters-in-law Erika and Christa Klotz opened the city’s first selfie franchise, the Selfie Room, in downtown St. Louis in 2019. The Selfie Room charges $22-$35 for admission to its space, which offers 20 different stations often with bright scenery – large yellow lemon slices, shiny disco balls, a monochrome ball pit.

Officials at Selfie WRLD St. Louis, which charges $20 for an hour of access, say they see anywhere from 100 to 175 customers per week. The national franchise, which claims to be the “#1 trending selfie museum in the country” boasts 18 locations across the United States and Mexico.

Torres says he sees more selfie businesses opening by the year.

“I feel like everybody is trying their best to get the (most) out of it. Because at the end of the day, it’s a business and you need to be financially stable in order to keep it going,” he says.

Selfie spots St. Louis Galleria "Through the Decades" Where • Galleria Garden Court, 1155 St. Louis Galleria More info • saintlouisgalleria.com/en/events/selfie_experience.html How much • Free Selfie WRLD Where • 18257 Outlet Boulevard, Suite 704, Chesterfield More info • selfiewrldstl.com How much • $20 Union Station "Selfie Express" Where • 1820 Market Street How much • $10 More info • stlouisunionstation.com The Selfie Room Where • 1424 Washington Avenue How much • $22-$35 More info • theselfieroom.com